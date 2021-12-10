Registration was successful!
Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion
Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion
Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion.
The 11th game, in which the Norwegian played black, ended on move 49. To win the match, it was necessary to score 7.5 points in 14 games. The final score is 7.5-3.5 in favour of Carlsen.
16:22 GMT 10.12.2021
Norway's grandmaster Magnus Carlsen competes with Russia's grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi (unseen) during game 11 in the FIDE World Chess Championship Dubai 2021, at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the Gulf emirate, on December 10, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion.
The 11th game, in which the Norwegian played black, ended on move 49. To win the match, it was necessary to score 7.5 points in 14 games. The final score is 7.5-3.5 in favour of Carlsen.
