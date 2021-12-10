Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion.
The 11th game, in which the Norwegian played black, ended on move 49. To win the match, it was necessary to score 7.5 points in 14 games. The final score is 7.5-3.5 in favour of Carlsen.
The moment Magnus Carlsen captured his fifth world championship, finishing off the most one-sided title match since Capablanca’s win over Lasker exactly 100 years ago in Havana. pic.twitter.com/APB9XDLhbI