https://sputniknews.com/20211209/watch-coast-guard-diver-pull-body-from-car-stuck-at-brink-of-niagara-falls-1091369199.html

Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls

Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls

On Wednesday, a car plunged into a river and floated dangerously close to the brink of Niagara Falls. 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T04:48+0000

2021-12-09T04:48+0000

2021-12-09T04:48+0000

us

niagara falls

rescue

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091369174_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e7a4d5d54e47746a8e7f07a6dff8b2d.jpg

A US Coast Guard diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter to a car that was stuck about 150 feet from the brink of the US side of Niagara Falls.The diver tried to rescue the driver, but unfortunately it was too late to save the person trapped inside.National Park police confirmed that the body of a woman in her 60s had been pulled out of the car.Police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the river.

WhatTheFishIsThis That was great courage in a challenging situation .. if the car bonnet flipped open it would have been disastrous. 0

1

niagara falls

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, niagara falls, rescue