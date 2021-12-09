Registration was successful!
Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
On Wednesday, a car plunged into a river and floated dangerously close to the brink of Niagara Falls. 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
A US Coast Guard diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter to a car that was stuck about 150 feet from the brink of the US side of Niagara Falls.The diver tried to rescue the driver, but unfortunately it was too late to save the person trapped inside.National Park police confirmed that the body of a woman in her 60s had been pulled out of the car.Police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the river.
That was great courage in a challenging situation .. if the car bonnet flipped open it would have been disastrous.
niagara falls
Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls

04:48 GMT 09.12.2021
A car is submerged in rapids near the edge of American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S.
On Wednesday, a car plunged into a river and floated dangerously close to the brink of Niagara Falls.
A US Coast Guard diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter to a car that was stuck about 150 feet from the brink of the US side of Niagara Falls.

“We determined from eyewitnesses that there was believed to be one female occupant in the vehicle,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola said, as quoted by Global News.

The diver tried to rescue the driver, but unfortunately it was too late to save the person trapped inside.
National Park police confirmed that the body of a woman in her 60s had been pulled out of the car.
“It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola added.
Police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the river.
That was great courage in a challenging situation .. if the car bonnet flipped open it would have been disastrous.
WhatTheFishIsThis
9 December, 08:01 GMT
