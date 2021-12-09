Watch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
© REUTERS / LINDSAY DEDARIOA car is submerged in rapids near the edge of American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S.
On Wednesday, a car plunged into a river and floated dangerously close to the brink of Niagara Falls.
A US Coast Guard diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter to a car that was stuck about 150 feet from the brink of the US side of Niagara Falls.
“We determined from eyewitnesses that there was believed to be one female occupant in the vehicle,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola said, as quoted by Global News.
Someone drove their car into NIAGARA FALLS 😱 pic.twitter.com/TEj3oFRYj1— mac n cheese (@shalaynasamone) December 8, 2021
The diver tried to rescue the driver, but unfortunately it was too late to save the person trapped inside.
NIAGARA FALLS ACTION: photographed below is the USCG Great Lakes rescue crew responsible for pulling the deceased individual from a car submerged in the Niagara River 75 yards from the edge of the Falls. The crew was preparing for training and flew in from Detroit around 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/RoY2BCMxlv— Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 9, 2021
National Park police confirmed that the body of a woman in her 60s had been pulled out of the car.
“It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard,” State Parks Police captain Chris Rola added.
Police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the river.