Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/paris-not-planning-to-join-us-led-boycott-of-beijing-winter-olympics-education-minister-says-1091375567.html
France Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
France Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
PARIS (Sputnik) - France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday. 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T08:53+0000
2021-12-09T08:58+0000
2022 winter olympics
world
france
beijing
olympic winter games 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393574_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1719897c73c44eb8a27b5853e4db7b6f.jpg
"With regard to China, we condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uyghurs, human rights violations, we expressed concern about the Chinese tennis player … Here our position is clear. But boycotting the Olympics is a completely different story. Sports should not be confused with politics. Therefore, France is not going to join it," Blanquer told the BFM TV.The issue of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be addressed at the European level, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday. Earlier, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China in the Xinjiang region. Beijing has consistently criticized the US and its allies for the calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, saying that politicians are doing so "for their own political interests and posturing" in violation of the principle of neutrality stipulated by the Olympic Charter.The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4 February to 20 February.
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393574_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9722c9d43e139cc15cf05684f4fa9d24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022 winter olympics, world, france, beijing, olympic winter games 2022

France Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

08:53 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Tingshu WangA man walks past a board with a sign of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at an exhibition hall during an organised media tour to venues of the Games in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China July 14, 2021
A man walks past a board with a sign of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at an exhibition hall during an organised media tour to venues of the Games in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / Tingshu Wang
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday.
"With regard to China, we condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uyghurs, human rights violations, we expressed concern about the Chinese tennis player … Here our position is clear. But boycotting the Olympics is a completely different story. Sports should not be confused with politics. Therefore, France is not going to join it," Blanquer told the BFM TV.
The issue of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be addressed at the European level, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.
"As for the diplomatic boycott, this issue will be settled at the European level," Le Drian told a joint press conference with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.
Earlier, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China in the Xinjiang region.
Beijing has consistently criticized the US and its allies for the calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, saying that politicians are doing so "for their own political interests and posturing" in violation of the principle of neutrality stipulated by the Olympic Charter.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from 4 February to 20 February.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:53 GMTFrance Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
08:43 GMTUS Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case, Attorney Says
08:40 GMTIndia to Investigate Helicopter Crash That Killed Defense Staff Chief, Defence Minister Says
08:34 GMTFox News' Christmas Tree Arson Suspect Released Less Than 24 Hours After Arrest
08:04 GMTMysterious Blast in Delhi Court Leaves One Injured - Video
07:56 GMTMan Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told
07:49 GMTFrom Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
06:43 GMT'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
06:29 GMTNigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
06:24 GMTTwo Democrats Join 50 Senate Republicans in Vote to Throw Out Biden's Vaccine Mandate
05:54 GMT'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
05:42 GMTBoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
05:24 GMT'God Giving a F***': Swedish Transport Administration Mural With Female Genitalia Sparks Outrage
05:05 GMTPentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
04:48 GMTWatch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls