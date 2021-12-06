Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/white-house-confirms-us-will-not-send-representation-to-2022-winter-olympics-in-beijing-1091296116.html
White House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
White House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The White House announced on Monday that it would hold a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by refusing to send any US government... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T18:21+0000
2021-12-06T19:12+0000
beijing
us
olympics
boycott
china
xinjiang
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091198150_0:317:3079:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_625d58b3e9951128e433a2a69b04e9a1.jpg
It had long been rumored that the US would totally boycott the February 2022 games hosted by the People's Republic of China (PRC), as it has certain other games held in strategic adversaries such as the former Soviet Union."The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. "The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home, but we will not being contributing to the fanfare of the games.""As the president has told President Xi [Jinping], standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans. We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and we feel strongly in our position and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond," she said.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said last month he was pondering a British boycott of the games as well. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the politicization of sports, saying it should be about the players and condemning US rhetoric as going against the spirit of the Olympic Charter. However, he also noted Beijing wouldn't invite Western politicians who have called for a boycott, either.Accusations by Western academics and politicians that Chinese anti-radicalization programs in western Xinjiang Autonomous Region amounted to a vast system of genocidal internment camps against the indigenous Muslim Uyghur population have been used to posture against the Chinese government in recent years. However, those claims have been widely debunked as the creation of neoconservatives looking to amplify anti-China sentiment as part of a new war drive.ETIM has also sent as many as 10,000 fighters to fight alongside US-backed, al-Qaeda-aligned rebels in Syria, where they remain in the northern Idlib Governorate.The group is also connected to the World Uyghur Congress, another separatist group that has long collected funding from the US National Endowment for Democracy, a front group used by the CIA to obscure its support for organizations around the globe in pursuit of US foreign policy.China on Sunday released its own report on the dire state of human rights in the United States, its second such document in the last year. The report blasted "problems like money politics, identity politics, wrangling between political parties, political polarization, social division, racial tension, and a wealth gap." It was provoked by an impending US-hosted Summit for Democracy that will include such controversial representations as Juan Guaido, the US-backed, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, and a delegation from Taiwan, which the US has formally agreed with China is not a real country. Beijing regards Taiwan as a Chinese province in rebellion.*a terrorist organization banned in many countries
beijing
us
china
xinjiang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091198150_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_415b6e5d8c4cf0ac93151b3cf67d6412.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing, us, olympics, boycott, china, xinjiang

White House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

18:21 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 19:12 GMT 06.12.2021)
© NOEL CELISPeople walk past the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the Shougang Park in Beijing on December 1, 2021
People walk past the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the Shougang Park in Beijing on December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© NOEL CELIS
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The White House announced on Monday that it would hold a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by refusing to send any US government officials to the games.
It had long been rumored that the US would totally boycott the February 2022 games hosted by the People's Republic of China (PRC), as it has certain other games held in strategic adversaries such as the former Soviet Union.
"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. "The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home, but we will not being contributing to the fanfare of the games."
"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these game as 'business as usual' in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," Psaki added.
"As the president has told President Xi [Jinping], standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans. We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and we feel strongly in our position and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond," she said.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said last month he was pondering a British boycott of the games as well. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the politicization of sports, saying it should be about the players and condemning US rhetoric as going against the spirit of the Olympic Charter. However, he also noted Beijing wouldn't invite Western politicians who have called for a boycott, either.
Accusations by Western academics and politicians that Chinese anti-radicalization programs in western Xinjiang Autonomous Region amounted to a vast system of genocidal internment camps against the indigenous Muslim Uyghur population have been used to posture against the Chinese government in recent years. However, those claims have been widely debunked as the creation of neoconservatives looking to amplify anti-China sentiment as part of a new war drive.
In reality, China has faced a decades-long problem of terrorism by the al-Qaeda*-aligned group East Turkestan Islamic Front (ETIM), a separatist party that wants to turn Xinjiang into an independent state. The US once fought ETIM in Afghanistan and regarded it as a terrorist group as well, until it delisted the group in 2018 - just as the accusations of a Uyghur genocide began to appear in Western academic circles.
ETIM has also sent as many as 10,000 fighters to fight alongside US-backed, al-Qaeda-aligned rebels in Syria, where they remain in the northern Idlib Governorate.
The group is also connected to the World Uyghur Congress, another separatist group that has long collected funding from the US National Endowment for Democracy, a front group used by the CIA to obscure its support for organizations around the globe in pursuit of US foreign policy.
China on Sunday released its own report on the dire state of human rights in the United States, its second such document in the last year. The report blasted "problems like money politics, identity politics, wrangling between political parties, political polarization, social division, racial tension, and a wealth gap." It was provoked by an impending US-hosted Summit for Democracy that will include such controversial representations as Juan Guaido, the US-backed, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, and a delegation from Taiwan, which the US has formally agreed with China is not a real country. Beijing regards Taiwan as a Chinese province in rebellion.
*a terrorist organization banned in many countries
9610000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:00 GMTFrom Trade to Space Cooperation: Highlights of Putin-Modi Talks at 21st India-Russia Annual Summit
18:39 GMTEx-DC National Guard Official Slams Testimonies of Pentagon Generals on 6 January as Absolute Lies
18:23 GMTDems Growing Increasingly Concerned by Midterm Prospects as Biden Polling Numbers Drop
18:21 GMTWhite House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
17:32 GMTKorean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
17:24 GMTWhitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
17:14 GMTPope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
17:02 GMTTrump’s Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
16:47 GMTRussia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediterranean
16:40 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctioning Energy Producers & 'Putin's Inner Circle'
16:37 GMTFinland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
16:14 GMTSecond Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque