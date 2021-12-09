Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/nigerian-president-hopes-for-private-talks-with-putin-at-russia-africa-summit-ambassador-says-1091372094.html
Nigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
Nigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari hopes for a personal conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 Russia-Africa Summit
2021-12-09T06:29+0000
2021-12-09T06:29+0000
world
russia
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082745964_0:126:3193:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_d504b9a9d0ba8f29ad2f9f378c44ea1e.jpg
"He looks forward to a similar discussion hopefully in the near future by 2022 when the second summit is held," the ambassador said.Nigeria has not offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the fall of 2022, but would welcome the decision to do so, Nigerian Ambassador said.He also confirmed Nigeria's full support of Moscow's initiative to hold the second Russia-Africa summit in Africa, but noted that the consultations on the host country are still going on "at the highest political level."The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian city of Sochi in October 2019. The leaders of 54 African states were invited to the event. The summit was co-chaired by Russia and Egypt.Developed countries should help developing ones, in particular those in Africa, reduce the use of coal and oil to combat climate change, Abdullahi Shehu said.The diplomat also stressed that African countries have a common position on the issue of combating climate change, and Nigeria strictly adheres to this position.
russia
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082745964_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_672b8d661e6628b209f76263abcc6c6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, africa

Nigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says

06:29 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / Siphiwe SibekoNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari hopes for a personal conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 Russia-Africa Summit, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu said in his first interview since taking office.
"He looks forward to a similar discussion hopefully in the near future by 2022 when the second summit is held," the ambassador said.
Nigeria has not offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the fall of 2022, but would welcome the decision to do so, Nigerian Ambassador said.
"Nigeria is part of Africa, so if eventually it’s decided that it will be held in Nigeria — so be it, but in the meantime, we have not offered, we have not even requested to host. I think there is a general expectation," Shehu said.
He also confirmed Nigeria's full support of Moscow's initiative to hold the second Russia-Africa summit in Africa, but noted that the consultations on the host country are still going on "at the highest political level."
The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian city of Sochi in October 2019. The leaders of 54 African states were invited to the event. The summit was co-chaired by Russia and Egypt.
Developed countries should help developing ones, in particular those in Africa, reduce the use of coal and oil to combat climate change, Abdullahi Shehu said.
"What we only need to understand is that we are not at the same level of development as other countries, so when they are saying stop the use of coal, oil and other things from gem maybe to renewable energy that is based on the kind of strength that developing countries have to do that and we would expect that the more advanced countries would support the less developed countries to get to their own level of development so that we can move almost at the same speed mutually beneficial to each other," the ambassador said.
The diplomat also stressed that African countries have a common position on the issue of combating climate change, and Nigeria strictly adheres to this position.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
06:43 GMT'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
06:29 GMTNigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
06:24 GMTTwo Democrats Join 50 Senate Republicans in Vote to Throw Out Biden's Vaccine Mandate
05:54 GMT'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
05:42 GMTBoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
05:24 GMT'God Giving a F***': Swedish Transport Administration Mural With Female Genitalia Sparks Outrage
05:05 GMTPentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
04:48 GMTWatch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
04:21 GMTMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say
04:12 GMTElon Musk Warns About Lots of 'Accounting Trickery' in Biden’s Build Back Better
03:43 GMTPro-Choice Coalition Unveils Plan to Expand Abortion Access in California
03:42 GMTHouse Dem Leaders Mulling Response to Boebert-Omar Feud as 'Squad' Wants Blood - Report
03:37 GMT‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat-Winner Disqualified From Competition For ‘Overt Political Message’ - Report
02:45 GMTGOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
01:53 GMTPence Goes to New Hampshire to Support GOP, Stirring up Rumors of Running in 2024 - Report
01:02 GMTHouthis Claim ‘Major Collapse’ of Coalition Forces Defending Ma’rib, Predict City’s Capture in Days
00:36 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
00:35 GMTMutations May Make COVID-19 Boosters as Routine as Flu Shots - Report