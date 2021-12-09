Registration was successful!
Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold talks next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"Our desire is contact with President Zelensky, whom I will see on Wednesday, and in contact with President Putin, with whom I will negotiate next week, to restart this format [Normandy format] and the political process," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.He added that US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format."I think this coordination will not replace the format that exists. President Biden himself noted in the communique the importance of the Normandy format," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.He also thanked US President Joe Biden for coordinating with European partners before and after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
ha ha !! Macron stepping way outside his ability to both discuss and negotiate with Putin. Who the chuff does this guy think he is that anybody's interested in him ?
Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week

18:26 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 18:30 GMT 09.12.2021)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold talks next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"Our desire is contact with President Zelensky, whom I will see on Wednesday, and in contact with President Putin, with whom I will negotiate next week, to restart this format [Normandy format] and the political process," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.
He added that US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format.

"I think this coordination will not replace the format that exists. President Biden himself noted in the communique the importance of the Normandy format," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for coordinating with European partners before and after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
ha ha !! Macron stepping way outside his ability to both discuss and negotiate with Putin. Who the chuff does this guy think he is that anybody's interested in him ?
Tom One
9 December, 21:40 GMT
