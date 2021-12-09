Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week

"Our desire is contact with President Zelensky, whom I will see on Wednesday, and in contact with President Putin, with whom I will negotiate next week, to restart this format [Normandy format] and the political process," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.He added that US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format."I think this coordination will not replace the format that exists. President Biden himself noted in the communique the importance of the Normandy format," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.He also thanked US President Joe Biden for coordinating with European partners before and after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tom One
ha ha !! Macron stepping way outside his ability to both discuss and negotiate with Putin. Who the chuff does this guy think he is that anybody's interested in him ?
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold talks next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"Our desire is contact with President Zelensky, whom I will see on Wednesday, and in contact with President Putin, with whom I will negotiate next week, to restart this format [Normandy format] and the political process," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.
He added that US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format.
"I think this coordination will not replace the format that exists. President Biden himself noted in the communique the importance of the Normandy format," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.
He also thanked US President Joe Biden for coordinating with European partners before and after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.