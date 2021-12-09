Indian Farmers End Year-Long Protest as Government Promises to Meet Their Demands

Indian farmers, who have been protesting against controversial farm liberalisation laws for over a year, have announced that they will end their protest on 11 December.The decision to stop the protests comes following a parliamentary repeal of the controversial agricultural laws and a consensus with the government to meet the farmers' other demands.The bill was approved on the first day of the winter session without being discussed. The legislative process was accompanied by the grumbling of opposition lawmakers, trying to force discussion of a new bill and causing several interruptions. It is expected to be reviewed by the upper house later in the day.Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government had decided to repeal all three controversial laws.Indian farmers have rallied since November 2020. They were demanding that the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests. In particular, the legislation in question cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable to potential abuse by private businesses.
On 1 December, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill to repeal a set of controversial farm laws that prompted tens of thousands to rally on the outskirts of New Delhi. The decision to withdaw the laws was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month after a year of farmer protests.
Indian farmers, who have been protesting against controversial farm liberalisation laws for over a year, have announced that they will end their protest on 11 December.
The decision to stop the protests comes following a parliamentary repeal of the controversial agricultural laws and a consensus with the government to meet the farmers' other demands.
The bill was approved on the first day of the winter session without being discussed. The legislative process was accompanied by the grumbling of opposition lawmakers, trying to force discussion of a new bill and causing several interruptions. It is expected to be reviewed by the upper house later in the day.
Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government had decided to repeal all three controversial laws.
Indian farmers have rallied since November 2020. They were demanding that the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests. In particular, the legislation in question cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable to potential abuse by private businesses.