Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/disgruntled-employee-stressed-out-by-her-boss-torches-oil-warehouse-report-1091396083.html
Disgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
Disgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, leading to an inferno that inflicted over $1 million in damages. 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T19:11+0000
2021-12-09T19:11+0000
thailand
asia & pacific
fire
warehouse
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107136/83/1071368380_0:99:1920:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_51d7c4b245c4c05ca3f1a6c3c646b8c6.jpg
The Prapakorn Oil warehouse located in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province went up in flames after a disgruntled employee unhappy with her boss allegedly set fire to the premises, MailOnline reports.The suspect, a 38-year old woman named Ann Sriya who worked as the head of the oil warehouse in question, already confessed to committing arson, alleging that it was the stress caused by her boss, Pipat Ungprapakorn, 65, that drove her to commit the act, the media outlet adds, citing the police.The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, apparently causing the ensuing conflagration, with a CCTV footage reportedly showing her entering the warehouse while “clutching what appears to be a piece of paper before walking behind a row of containers.”Over 40 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire, while the damage has reportedly been estimated at about $1.18 million.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107136/83/1071368380_108:0:1812:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_97a0d20d808386dcd54b4a1be81d1381.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, asia & pacific, fire, warehouse, oil

Disgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report

19:11 GMT 09.12.2021
CC0 / / Flame
Flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, leading to an inferno that inflicted over $1 million in damages.
The Prapakorn Oil warehouse located in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province went up in flames after a disgruntled employee unhappy with her boss allegedly set fire to the premises, MailOnline reports.
The suspect, a 38-year old woman named Ann Sriya who worked as the head of the oil warehouse in question, already confessed to committing arson, alleging that it was the stress caused by her boss, Pipat Ungprapakorn, 65, that drove her to commit the act, the media outlet adds, citing the police.
The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, apparently causing the ensuing conflagration, with a CCTV footage reportedly showing her entering the warehouse while “clutching what appears to be a piece of paper before walking behind a row of containers.”
Over 40 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire, while the damage has reportedly been estimated at about $1.18 million.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
18:24 GMTRussia Warns US-Israeli Exercises Against Iran Would Destabilize Situation in ‘Explosive Region’
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine
16:35 GMTTravis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After Set
16:34 GMTConservative Peer Calls to Double Number of Indian Student in UK to Reduce Dependence on China
16:29 GMTPutin on Foreign Agents: You Need to Protect Yourself From Possible External Interference
16:24 GMTLavrov: US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World
16:19 GMTFour People Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks