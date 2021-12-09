https://sputniknews.com/20211209/disgruntled-employee-stressed-out-by-her-boss-torches-oil-warehouse-report-1091396083.html

Disgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report

Disgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report

The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, leading to an inferno that inflicted over $1 million in damages.

The Prapakorn Oil warehouse located in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province went up in flames after a disgruntled employee unhappy with her boss allegedly set fire to the premises, MailOnline reports.The suspect, a 38-year old woman named Ann Sriya who worked as the head of the oil warehouse in question, already confessed to committing arson, alleging that it was the stress caused by her boss, Pipat Ungprapakorn, 65, that drove her to commit the act, the media outlet adds, citing the police.The suspect allegedly set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it at a fuel container, apparently causing the ensuing conflagration, with a CCTV footage reportedly showing her entering the warehouse while “clutching what appears to be a piece of paper before walking behind a row of containers.”Over 40 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire, while the damage has reportedly been estimated at about $1.18 million.

