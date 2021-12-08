https://sputniknews.com/20211208/well-be-a-bomb-target-danish-nato-radar-flusters-faroe-islands-1091339599.html

'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands

'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands

The small, but strategically important Faroe Islands has become the focal point of the security situation in the North Atlantic, as NATO member Denmark wants to build a new radar base there in order to get a good command of all planes flying over the region and boost its claim to the Arctic.

2021-12-08T05:51+0000

2021-12-08T05:51+0000

2021-12-08T05:51+0000

denmark

atlantic ocean

europe

radar

scandinavia

faroe islands

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102991/09/1029910926_0:77:1000:640_1920x0_80_0_0_06b9f9f9aa30659149d58f3c915628b7.jpg

This week, Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen is due to visit the Faroe Islands in the hope of pushing through a decision on a new radar base.The small, but strategically important archipelago has become the focal point of the security situation in the North Atlantic. NATO member Denmark wants to build a new radar base on the self-governing Faroe Islands, part of the Danish Realm, in order to get a good command of all planes flying over the region and boost its claim to the Arctic.However, some Faroe politicians are apprehensive. The island nation of 53,000 is heavily dependent on its fish exports, and one its largest customers is Russia. Hosting a NATO radar may damage key trade relations amid tensions between Moscow and the North Atlantic alliance.However, Faroe Foreign Minister Jenis av Rana argued that the radar is not a military issue.The Faroese opposition accused the government of being too pro-Danish, and of not paying enough attention to criticism.Faroese MP Bjárni Kárason Petersen argued that the archipelago should leave out Denmark and negotiate directly with NATO, based on its own demands.Furthermore, he emphasised the economic repercussions as well. The Faroe Islands is a North Atlantic archipelago located halfway between Norway, Iceland and Scotland, which has remained under Danish rule for centuries.At present, Denmark still governs the archipelago in areas like defence, police, justice, currency and foreign affairs, whereas the Faroese control most domestic matters.Despite being part of the Danish Realm alongside Greenland, the Faroe Islands are not part of the EU or the Schengen area and maintain a trade policy of their own. For instance, when the EU and Russia introduced reciprocal trade sanctions over the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, the Faroe Islands sized this opportunity to significantly boost its fisheries exports to Russia. The Danish liberal-conservative Venstre Party subsequently called to free the Faroe Islands of its “dependence” on Russia.As of now, the archipelago is heavily dependent on fisheries and whaling, which account for 95 percent of all its exports, and also receives an annual 650 million DKK ($98 million) subsidy from Denmark, very much like Greenland.

https://sputniknews.com/20201006/denmark-seeks-to-protect-faroe-islands-from-russian-threat-with-nato-radar-free-eu-trade-1080678997.html

denmark

atlantic ocean

scandinavia

faroe islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, atlantic ocean, europe, radar, scandinavia, faroe islands, nato