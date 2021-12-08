Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/well-be-a-bomb-target-danish-nato-radar-flusters-faroe-islands-1091339599.html
'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
The small, but strategically important Faroe Islands has become the focal point of the security situation in the North Atlantic, as NATO member Denmark wants to build a new radar base there in order to get a good command of all planes flying over the region and boost its claim to the Arctic.
2021-12-08T05:51+0000
2021-12-08T05:51+0000
denmark
atlantic ocean
europe
radar
scandinavia
faroe islands
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102991/09/1029910926_0:77:1000:640_1920x0_80_0_0_06b9f9f9aa30659149d58f3c915628b7.jpg
This week, Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen is due to visit the Faroe Islands in the hope of pushing through a decision on a new radar base.The small, but strategically important archipelago has become the focal point of the security situation in the North Atlantic. NATO member Denmark wants to build a new radar base on the self-governing Faroe Islands, part of the Danish Realm, in order to get a good command of all planes flying over the region and boost its claim to the Arctic.However, some Faroe politicians are apprehensive. The island nation of 53,000 is heavily dependent on its fish exports, and one its largest customers is Russia. Hosting a NATO radar may damage key trade relations amid tensions between Moscow and the North Atlantic alliance.However, Faroe Foreign Minister Jenis av Rana argued that the radar is not a military issue.The Faroese opposition accused the government of being too pro-Danish, and of not paying enough attention to criticism.Faroese MP Bjárni Kárason Petersen argued that the archipelago should leave out Denmark and negotiate directly with NATO, based on its own demands.Furthermore, he emphasised the economic repercussions as well. The Faroe Islands is a North Atlantic archipelago located halfway between Norway, Iceland and Scotland, which has remained under Danish rule for centuries.At present, Denmark still governs the archipelago in areas like defence, police, justice, currency and foreign affairs, whereas the Faroese control most domestic matters.Despite being part of the Danish Realm alongside Greenland, the Faroe Islands are not part of the EU or the Schengen area and maintain a trade policy of their own. For instance, when the EU and Russia introduced reciprocal trade sanctions over the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, the Faroe Islands sized this opportunity to significantly boost its fisheries exports to Russia. The Danish liberal-conservative Venstre Party subsequently called to free the Faroe Islands of its “dependence” on Russia.As of now, the archipelago is heavily dependent on fisheries and whaling, which account for 95 percent of all its exports, and also receives an annual 650 million DKK ($98 million) subsidy from Denmark, very much like Greenland.
https://sputniknews.com/20201006/denmark-seeks-to-protect-faroe-islands-from-russian-threat-with-nato-radar-free-eu-trade-1080678997.html
denmark
atlantic ocean
scandinavia
faroe islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102991/09/1029910926_36:0:920:663_1920x0_80_0_0_d1c0214c52ea125973dfb68d2a3c7a23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, atlantic ocean, europe, radar, scandinavia, faroe islands, nato

'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands

05:51 GMT 08.12.2021
© Photo : zenitt Village Kvivik, Faroe Islands
Village Kvivik, Faroe Islands - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© Photo : zenitt
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Apart from strategic repercussions, hosting a NATO radar may damage the archipelago's crucial trade relations with Moscow. In the words of Faroese MP Bjárni Kárason Petersen, the Faroe Islands risks losing a large part of its exports to Russia, which could crush the islands' economy.
This week, Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen is due to visit the Faroe Islands in the hope of pushing through a decision on a new radar base.
The small, but strategically important archipelago has become the focal point of the security situation in the North Atlantic. NATO member Denmark wants to build a new radar base on the self-governing Faroe Islands, part of the Danish Realm, in order to get a good command of all planes flying over the region and boost its claim to the Arctic.
However, some Faroe politicians are apprehensive. The island nation of 53,000 is heavily dependent on its fish exports, and one its largest customers is Russia. Hosting a NATO radar may damage key trade relations amid tensions between Moscow and the North Atlantic alliance.
However, Faroe Foreign Minister Jenis av Rana argued that the radar is not a military issue.

“The fact that it may be part of NATO's overall military image is possible. But there will be no military in the Faroe Islands”, he said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

The Faroese opposition accused the government of being too pro-Danish, and of not paying enough attention to criticism.

Faroese MP Bjárni Kárason Petersen argued that the archipelago should leave out Denmark and negotiate directly with NATO, based on its own demands.
“If the Faroe Islands gets a radar, then we will become partly a strategic bomb target”, Kárason Petersen argued.
Furthermore, he emphasised the economic repercussions as well.

“We may risk losing a large part of our exports to Russia. It could crush the Faroe Islands' economy,” he assured.

The Faroe Islands is a North Atlantic archipelago located halfway between Norway, Iceland and Scotland, which has remained under Danish rule for centuries.
At present, Denmark still governs the archipelago in areas like defence, police, justice, currency and foreign affairs, whereas the Faroese control most domestic matters.
Tjornuvik, Streymoy, Faroe Islands - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2020
Denmark Seeks to Protect Faroe Islands From 'Russian Threat' With NATO Radar, Free EU Trade
6 October 2020, 04:55 GMT
Despite being part of the Danish Realm alongside Greenland, the Faroe Islands are not part of the EU or the Schengen area and maintain a trade policy of their own. For instance, when the EU and Russia introduced reciprocal trade sanctions over the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, the Faroe Islands sized this opportunity to significantly boost its fisheries exports to Russia. The Danish liberal-conservative Venstre Party subsequently called to free the Faroe Islands of its “dependence” on Russia.
As of now, the archipelago is heavily dependent on fisheries and whaling, which account for 95 percent of all its exports, and also receives an annual 650 million DKK ($98 million) subsidy from Denmark, very much like Greenland.
200001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist