https://sputniknews.com/20211208/virginia-library-removes-holiday-display-featuring-gender-queer--lawn-boy-next-to-the-bible-1091362969.html

Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible

Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible

Fairfax County Library Removes Display Where 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Was Put Next to Bible

2021-12-08T20:45+0000

2021-12-08T20:45+0000

2021-12-08T20:45+0000

us

lgbt

books

library

bible

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082783907_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_830d95b9618603700946bcb4bdaec7bc.jpg

A library in Fairfax County, Virginia, removed its book display containing copies of the controversial books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" alongside the Bible, media reported on Wednesday.The installation has triggered outrage from a local mother, who noticed that the books were placed next to the Bible. She claimed that the display was intentional and “meant to be offensive."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, lgbt, books, library, bible