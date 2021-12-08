Registration was successful!
LIVE: Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible
Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible
Fairfax County Library Removes Display Where 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Was Put Next to Bible
2021-12-08T20:45+0000
2021-12-08T20:45+0000
A library in Fairfax County, Virginia, removed its book display containing copies of the controversial books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" alongside the Bible, media reported on Wednesday.The installation has triggered outrage from a local mother, who noticed that the books were placed next to the Bible. She claimed that the display was intentional and “meant to be offensive."
Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible

20:45 GMT 08.12.2021

20:45 GMT 08.12.2021
The two books, "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe and "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison, have recently been the source of heated debates in schools, as parents have complained they contain “porn and pedophilia”, while activists claim that the books may increase understanding of gender and LGBT issues.
A library in Fairfax County, Virginia, removed its book display containing copies of the controversial books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" alongside the Bible, media reported on Wednesday.

"The Dolley Madison Library holiday reading display was intended to highlight the freedom to read and the fact that many library patrons have more time during the holidays to do so," Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson reportedly said in a statement. "It was not the intention of staff to create a display that could be construed as offensive. The display has been removed."

The installation has triggered outrage from a local mother, who noticed that the books were placed next to the Bible. She claimed that the display was intentional and “meant to be offensive."
