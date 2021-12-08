Virginia Library Removes Holiday Display Featuring 'Gender Queer' & 'Lawn Boy' Next to the Bible
The two books, "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe and "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison, have recently been the source of heated debates in schools, as parents have complained they contain “porn and pedophilia”, while activists claim that the books may increase understanding of gender and LGBT issues.
A library in Fairfax County, Virginia, removed its book display containing copies of the controversial books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" alongside the Bible, media reported on Wednesday.
"The Dolley Madison Library holiday reading display was intended to highlight the freedom to read and the fact that many library patrons have more time during the holidays to do so," Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson reportedly said in a statement. "It was not the intention of staff to create a display that could be construed as offensive. The display has been removed."
A library in Fairfax County, Virginia, created a book display featuring the notorious books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" – which parents claim feature pedophilia and obscene material – alongside the Bible but later removed the display after residents called it offensive. pic.twitter.com/5Mj7l1fM0A— D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) December 8, 2021
The installation has triggered outrage from a local mother, who noticed that the books were placed next to the Bible. She claimed that the display was intentional and “meant to be offensive."