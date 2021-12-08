Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational, Putin Says
US Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy
US Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will unveil new investments to support independent media across the globe during the upcoming Summit for Democracy... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T13:20+0000
2021-12-08T13:20+0000
"[A]t the summit we are announcing significant new investments to support independent media in financial peril. We’ll make the biggest contribution by any government to the recently launched International Fund for Public Interest Media, an innovative new initiative that provides assistance to at-risk independent news outlets. The fund will be administered not by governments, but by an inclusive group of independent, well-respected journalists, media and financial experts," Blinken told a virtual discussion ahead of the summit.The US Agency for International Development will launch a Media Viability Accelerator, which will bring together media outlets, business advisory groups and the private sector to make independent press more sustainable, focusing on data sharing, technical assistance and financial services, according to Blinken.The new efforts are on top of the $236 million President Biden has requested in the 2022 budget to support independent media around the globe, up more than 40% from what was allotted in 2020, the secretary noted.In addition, the US is launching a new liability fund to provide financial support to journalists and news outlets targeted with litigation as a result of their reporting, he added.From 9-10 December, President Joe Biden will host the virtual Summit for Democracy, bringing together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.
Every media outfit who takes this corrupt money should be considered as part of israeloamerica's psywar machine and are basically traitors to their own nations.
US Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy

13:20 GMT 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will unveil new investments to support independent media across the globe during the upcoming Summit for Democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"[A]t the summit we are announcing significant new investments to support independent media in financial peril. We’ll make the biggest contribution by any government to the recently launched International Fund for Public Interest Media, an innovative new initiative that provides assistance to at-risk independent news outlets. The fund will be administered not by governments, but by an inclusive group of independent, well-respected journalists, media and financial experts," Blinken told a virtual discussion ahead of the summit.
The US Agency for International Development will launch a Media Viability Accelerator, which will bring together media outlets, business advisory groups and the private sector to make independent press more sustainable, focusing on data sharing, technical assistance and financial services, according to Blinken.
The new efforts are on top of the $236 million President Biden has requested in the 2022 budget to support independent media around the globe, up more than 40% from what was allotted in 2020, the secretary noted.
In addition, the US is launching a new liability fund to provide financial support to journalists and news outlets targeted with litigation as a result of their reporting, he added.
From 9-10 December, President Joe Biden will host the virtual Summit for Democracy, bringing together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.
Every media outfit who takes this corrupt money should be considered as part of israeloamerica's psywar machine and are basically traitors to their own nations.
vtvot tak
8 December, 17:07 GMT
