Joe Biden's Chances of Re-election Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Black, Advocacy Director for the People for Fairness Coalition and the COVID-19 Outreach Initiative to discuss the clearing of homeless encampments in Washington, DC, the shortcomings of a pilot rehousing programme that is geared more toward clearing communities rather than housing people, and the challenges that keep people unhoused in Washington, DC, and in the country.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss climate resilience provisions in Biden's infrastructure law and the challenges that poor communities and communities of colour may face in securing grants as part of those programmes, the institutional hurdles that keep resources from the communities that need them, the neoliberalism inherent in grant programmes, and history of racist exclusion from resources through qualification criteria.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a geopolitical analyst, a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the death and whitewashing of South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-Hwan and the US role in the Gwangju massacre, the US role in supporting military dictatorships in South Korea and the impact on the people of the Korean Peninsula, and the lasting US domination for affairs on the Korean Peninsula for the purpose of dominating Asia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer", to discuss the chances that Joe Biden runs for re-election in 2024 and who might take his place if he does not, the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how capitalism pushes out working and poor people from their communities and restricts the necessities of life.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

