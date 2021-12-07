Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/joe-bidens-chances-of-reelection-wane-amid-executive-power-struggles-1091299124.html
Joe Biden's Chances of Re-election Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles
Joe Biden's Chances of Re-election Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles
DC Continues To Destroy Communities, Climate Resilience Funding May Still Go To White Communities, The Long History of US Domination of Korea 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T12:20+0000
2021-12-07T12:25+0000
infrastructure
homelessness
by any means necessary
korea
covid-19
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091299097_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6682fa0e00a28b691b519135cc373554.png
Joe Biden’s Chances of Reelection Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles
DC Continues To Destroy Communities, Climate Resilience Funding May Still Go To White Communities, The Long History of US Domination of Korea
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Black, Advocacy Director for the People for Fairness Coalition and the COVID-19 Outreach Initiative to discuss the clearing of homeless encampments in Washington, DC, the shortcomings of a pilot rehousing programme that is geared more toward clearing communities rather than housing people, and the challenges that keep people unhoused in Washington, DC, and in the country.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss climate resilience provisions in Biden's infrastructure law and the challenges that poor communities and communities of colour may face in securing grants as part of those programmes, the institutional hurdles that keep resources from the communities that need them, the neoliberalism inherent in grant programmes, and history of racist exclusion from resources through qualification criteria.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a geopolitical analyst, a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the death and whitewashing of South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-Hwan and the US role in the Gwangju massacre, the US role in supporting military dictatorships in South Korea and the impact on the people of the Korean Peninsula, and the lasting US domination for affairs on the Korean Peninsula for the purpose of dominating Asia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer", to discuss the chances that Joe Biden runs for re-election in 2024 and who might take his place if he does not, the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how capitalism pushes out working and poor people from their communities and restricts the necessities of life.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091299097_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_40291bae8974088509b4f595870d1db6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infrastructure, homelessness, by any means necessary, korea, covid-19, аудио, radio

Joe Biden's Chances of Re-election Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles

12:20 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 07.12.2021)
Joe Biden’s Chances of Reelection Wane Amid Executive Power Struggles
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
DC Continues To Destroy Communities, Climate Resilience Funding May Still Go To White Communities, The Long History of US Domination of Korea
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Black, Advocacy Director for the People for Fairness Coalition and the COVID-19 Outreach Initiative to discuss the clearing of homeless encampments in Washington, DC, the shortcomings of a pilot rehousing programme that is geared more toward clearing communities rather than housing people, and the challenges that keep people unhoused in Washington, DC, and in the country.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss climate resilience provisions in Biden's infrastructure law and the challenges that poor communities and communities of colour may face in securing grants as part of those programmes, the institutional hurdles that keep resources from the communities that need them, the neoliberalism inherent in grant programmes, and history of racist exclusion from resources through qualification criteria.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a geopolitical analyst, a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the death and whitewashing of South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-Hwan and the US role in the Gwangju massacre, the US role in supporting military dictatorships in South Korea and the impact on the people of the Korean Peninsula, and the lasting US domination for affairs on the Korean Peninsula for the purpose of dominating Asia.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer", to discuss the chances that Joe Biden runs for re-election in 2024 and who might take his place if he does not, the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how capitalism pushes out working and poor people from their communities and restricts the necessities of life.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:28 GMTThousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditions, Wages
12:22 GMTDominic Raab Hits Back at Afghanistan Evacuation Criticism, Complains 'Time Window' Was Too Short
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says
11:57 GMTMunawar Faruqui Dropped From Comedy Festival After BJP Member's Complaint
11:54 GMTYemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
11:52 GMTProtesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
11:36 GMTNew Zealand Deploys Naval Ship as Malaita Province Leader Seeks Independence from Solomon Islands
11:36 GMTUK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
11:32 GMTWSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
11:31 GMTMinneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
11:14 GMTTrump's Oxygen Levels Fell 'Dangerously Low' During His Bout With COVID-19, Meadows Claims in Book
11:13 GMTChina’s Type 055 Destroyer Holds Anti-Submarine Drills Amid US Threats
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It