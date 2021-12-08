Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/us-senate-confirms-biden-border-agency-chief-amid-immigration-crisis-1091336616.html
US Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
US Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
US Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
2021-12-08T02:32+0000
2021-12-08T02:32+0000
us
senate
migration crisis
us customs and border protection (cbp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091336591_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e1757770a6a85d254a581b38738b4aae.jpg
The confirmation comes as the US is seeing record numbers of migrants apprehended at the border. There were more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the southern border in the 2021 fiscal year. That figure is more than quadruple the number of the prior fiscal year and the highest annual total on record.Magnus, former police chief of Arizona's Tucson, takes over at a time when the Biden administration is under intense pressure from immigration activists and critics on one hand and Republicans on the other.Activists are demanding that Biden reverse Trump-era policies like Title 42 and dismantle the inhumane parts of the immigration system.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091336591_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0fa2ebc5e7597755bd042ed6b7fac6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, senate, migration crisis, us customs and border protection (cbp)

US Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis

02:32 GMT 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL NewChris Magnus appears before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2021
Chris Magnus appears before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL New
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate by a slim margin confirmed President Joe Biden's nomination to head the country's border security agency.
The confirmation comes as the US is seeing record numbers of migrants apprehended at the border. There were more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the southern border in the 2021 fiscal year. That figure is more than quadruple the number of the prior fiscal year and the highest annual total on record.
"By a vote of 50-47, the #Senate confirmed Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection," the Senate Press Gallery tweeted Tuesday.
Magnus, former police chief of Arizona's Tucson, takes over at a time when the Biden administration is under intense pressure from immigration activists and critics on one hand and Republicans on the other.
Activists are demanding that Biden reverse Trump-era policies like Title 42 and dismantle the inhumane parts of the immigration system.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist
00:38 GMTPope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule
00:09 GMTWatch: South Korea Unveils Model for Hypersonic Weapon Prototype Days After US Blasted China’s Tests
YesterdayPutin-Biden Call: Key Points Discussed by US, Russian Presidents During Video Meeting
YesterdayWall Street Rallies Second Day in Row as Omicron Fears Fade, Tech Stocks up 3%
YesterdayUS Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use
YesterdayPentagon Confirms Presence of US Forces in Ukraine, Declines to Disclose Number
YesterdayAmericans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls
YesterdayUS House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt
YesterdayCome to Daddy: Court Rules Australian Man Has Right to Over $50Bln in Bitcoin Stash
YesterdayCarjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
YesterdayNever-Trumpers Hire Beltway Lobby Firm in Bid to Limit Presidential Powers
YesterdayTexas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'