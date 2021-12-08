https://sputniknews.com/20211208/us-hubris-on-full-display-as-biden-pressures-russia-over-ukraine-1091332838.html

US Hubris on Full Display as Biden Pressures Russia Over Ukraine

US Hubris on Full Display as Biden Pressures Russia Over Ukraine

Ghislaine Maxwell Portrayed As A Victim, US Hubris In Threats Against Russia Over Ukraine, Life360 Sells Location Data To Dangerous Customers

US Hubris On Full Display As Biden Pressures Russia Over Ukraine Ghislaine Maxwell Portrayed As A Victim, US Hubris In Threats Against Russia Over Ukraine, Life360 Sells Location Data To Dangerous Customers

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell and the portrayal of Maxwell as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein rather than as an accomplice in sexual assault, the weaponization of gender stereotypes by sexual abusers to lure victims, the mysterious backgrounds of Epstein and Maxwell, and what this case shows about the value of girls and young women.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the so-called Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine, the real aggressions of NATO in Ukraine and eastern Europe, the Cold War mentality that is driving this aggression and other actions against Russia, and the gall of Joe Biden and the US for presenting Russia as an aggressor in Eastern Europe as it masses troops on Ukraine’s border.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the selling of data by location surveillance app Life360 and the dangerous history of selling location data, the hacking of US officials with spyware created by NSO Group, and the growing movement to restrict the use of artificial intelligence technology in broad sectors of society.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the rally held by right-wing group Patriot Front in Washington, DC and social media giants’ complicity in the rise of white supremacist violence, the media’s representation of anti-fascist activism as clashes between two fringe ideological groups instead of acknowledging the subtext of the opposition between the interests of capital and the interests of poor and working people, and the Department of Justice’s closing of its inquiry into the murder of Emmett Till.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

