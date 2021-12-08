Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: India's Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat Killed in Helicopter Crash
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-french-rafale-mirage-jets-over-black-sea-1091351939.html
Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea
Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea
The Black Sea region has become a major hot spot for tensions between Russia and NATO in recent months, with the alliance deploying warships in the body of... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T12:43+0000
2021-12-08T13:07+0000
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103037/45/1030374517_0:105:2048:1257_1920x0_80_0_0_e7970996bd1c831ede67b345c3b1f88f.jpg
Russian Su-27 fighters were scrambled Wednesday to intercept and accompany French Rafale and Mirage-2000 jets, as well as a French Air Force C-135 tanker aircraft as they flew over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported.The fighters are said to have been scrambled after the Russian radar network picked up on multiple aerial targets approaching the border in an unspecified area of the Black Sea.In standard boilerplate common to reporting on such situations, the ministry stressed that the interception took place in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace over neutral waters.The French military and Air and Space Force have yet to comment on the incident.NATO has been beefing up its military footprint in the Black Sea region on the basis of dubious reports that Russia may be planning an 'invasion' of Ukraine. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the US and its allies were engaged in "provocative" drills in the Black Sea which were "increasing tensions" between Moscow and the Western alliance.
Time is closing to some god EMP to burns not just few circuits......the provocations will stop for good!
1
The criminal West has been playing with fire for too long.
0
3
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103037/45/1030374517_116:0:1932:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa19fe942b1a8424ff10594bcc6fa4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea

12:43 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORINFrench fighter Dassault Mirage 2000
French fighter Dassault Mirage 2000 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Subscribe
Being updated
The Black Sea region has become a major hot spot for tensions between Russia and NATO in recent months, with the alliance deploying warships in the body of water for drills, and sending fighters, bombers and reconnaissance aircraft and drones to probe Russia's maritime defences. Moscow has responded with drills of its own.
Russian Su-27 fighters were scrambled Wednesday to intercept and accompany French Rafale and Mirage-2000 jets, as well as a French Air Force C-135 tanker aircraft as they flew over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported.

"Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as two tactical fighters - a Mirage-2000 and a Rafale, as well as a C-135 tanker of the French Air and Space Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home base. A violation of the state border was not allowed to occur," the ministry said in a statement.

The fighters are said to have been scrambled after the Russian radar network picked up on multiple aerial targets approaching the border in an unspecified area of the Black Sea.
In standard boilerplate common to reporting on such situations, the ministry stressed that the interception took place in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace over neutral waters.
The French military and Air and Space Force have yet to comment on the incident.
NATO has been beefing up its military footprint in the Black Sea region on the basis of dubious reports that Russia may be planning an 'invasion' of Ukraine. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the US and its allies were engaged in "provocative" drills in the Black Sea which were "increasing tensions" between Moscow and the Western alliance.
1300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Time is closing to some god EMP to burns not just few circuits......the provocations will stop for good!
NoGo
8 December, 15:51 GMT1
000000
The criminal West has been playing with fire for too long.
LCLUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
8 December, 15:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:49 GMTChina Warns Canada of Investment Exodus if It Believes Huawei Risks 'Invented' by US
12:48 GMTLondon Airbnb Owner Told Swedish Renter 'I Hope You Didn't Do It' After Christmas Eve Murder
12:43 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
12:04 GMTRussia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
11:58 GMTBaltics to Completely Disconnect From Russian Power Grid by 2025, Lithuanian Energy Minister Says
11:46 GMTSaudi Man Wrongly Detained in France in Connection With Khashoggi Murder Released
11:29 GMTFootball Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
11:24 GMTSocial Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
11:15 GMTUK to Turn Off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033
11:11 GMTIndian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week
11:00 GMTTiming of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined, Kremlin Says
10:56 GMTBelarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
10:56 GMTIndia 'Could Be Attacked From All Fronts', China Poses a 'Significant Challenge', IAF Chief Warns
10:54 GMTBlack Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
10:50 GMTMan Arrested After Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Near Fox News Headquarters in NYC - Video, Photo
10:36 GMTUS Claims It’s Thwarted Multiple Iranian Attempts to Smuggle Weapons, Oil to Yemen, Venezuela
10:35 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Cancels Legal Team's Xmas in Frantic Effort to Get Sex Abuse Case Ditched
10:10 GMTRussia Declined Dutch Request for Kursk Brigade Head Interrogation in MH17 Case, Judge Says
10:05 GMTMajority of Germans Believe Scholz's Stay as Chancellor No Longer Than 4 Years, Poll Shows