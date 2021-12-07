https://sputniknews.com/20211207/us-sen-menendez-preparing-mother-of-all-sanctions-on-russia-in-case-of-ukraine-invasion-1091331895.html

US Sen. Menendez Preparing ‘Mother of All Sanctions’ on Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez said on Tuesday that he is preparing the most severe sanctions ever imposed on Russia if the latter invades Ukraine.

"I want to be crystal clear to those listening to this hearing in Moscow, Kiev, and other capitals around the world: a Russian invasion will trigger devastating economic sanctions, the likes of which we have never seen before," Menendez said, adding that he suggested including such options in the NDAA last month.On Monday, CIA Director William Burns said that the United States has observed a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, where they are possibly being placed to "act in a very sweeping way." In addition, he said that Moscow allegedly has "plans underway to destabilize Ukraine" by other means.Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also noted that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its discretion. In addition, the Kremlin has stressed that all statements about alleged Russia's aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

