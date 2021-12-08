Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/readers-name-brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-time-magazines-person-of-the-year-1091338790.html
Readers Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
Readers Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
Jair Bolsonaro has won TIME’s Person of the Year reader poll
2021-12-08T05:53+0000
2021-12-08T05:53+0000
world
time magazine
jair bolsonaro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_171:431:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8710a92434801e559263a1102e5e9c49.jpg
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took first place in TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year reader poll, where he received 24% of the readers' votes.The voting results were published on 8 December on the newspaper's website.9 million readers took part in the voting. Of these, 24% recognised Brazilian President Bolsonaro as the person who had the greatest influence on events in 2021.Former US President Donald Trump came in second place in the reader poll, with 9% of votes.In third place in the ranking of the most influential people or organisations this year were doctors fighting the COVID-19, with 6.3% of survey participants voting for them.In 2019 and 2020, Bolsonaro was listed by Time among the most influential people in the world. Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly come under fire from both Brazilian politicians and the international community for his approach to the coronavirus pandemic.Time's online poll results usually don't match editorial choices. In 2020, Time's readers prioritised vital service workers, and editors favoured then-President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This year, the magazine will announce the person of the year on 13th December.Time magazine's tradition of naming a particularly influential person began in 1927. The title “Man of the Year” was later changed to “Person of the Year”, given to an individual, group, movement, or idea that had the greatest influence on the last year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_899541042285b22ca13ba8921a7a0113.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, time magazine, jair bolsonaro

Readers Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year

05:53 GMT 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
Public support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped over his entanglement in multiple investigations. Additionally, Bolsonaro has been repeatedly criticised by both Brazilian politicians and the international community for his approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took first place in TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year reader poll, where he received 24% of the readers' votes.
The voting results were published on 8 December on the newspaper's website.
9 million readers took part in the voting. Of these, 24% recognised Brazilian President Bolsonaro as the person who had the greatest influence on events in 2021.
Former US President Donald Trump came in second place in the reader poll, with 9% of votes.
In third place in the ranking of the most influential people or organisations this year were doctors fighting the COVID-19, with 6.3% of survey participants voting for them.
In 2019 and 2020, Bolsonaro was listed by Time among the most influential people in the world.

Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly come under fire from both Brazilian politicians and the international community for his approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
Time's online poll results usually don't match editorial choices. In 2020, Time's readers prioritised vital service workers, and editors favoured then-President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This year, the magazine will announce the person of the year on 13th December.
Time magazine's tradition of naming a particularly influential person began in 1927. The title “Man of the Year” was later changed to “Person of the Year”, given to an individual, group, movement, or idea that had the greatest influence on the last year.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist