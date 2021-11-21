Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/bolsonaro-reportedly-withheld-record-high-deforestation-levels-in-amazon-ahead-of-cop26-summit-1090895136.html
Bolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
Bolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
Bolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Dramatic Deforestation Surge Ahead of The COP26 Summit
2021-11-21T04:31+0000
2021-11-21T04:31+0000
latin america
deforestation
rainforest
jair bolsonaro
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080712934_0:170:3071:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_0bd72cef4737ab8401a9c5add3a19d14.jpg
Brazilian authorities failed to release recent rates concering dramatic deforestation levels in the Amazon ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that ended on 12 November, the Associated Press has reported, citing two Brazilian ministers.Several days before the summit Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly met with several ministers and decided not to reveal findings demonstrating deforestation in excess of 20 percent in Brazil over 2020 and 2021 until the conference ended.One of the participants said that the decision was "a strategy to recover environmental credibility abroad".The undisclosed data shows that the Amazon region lost 5,100 square miles of rainforest from August 2020 to July 2021, which is the worst rate in the last 15 years.The statistics from the country's National Institute for Space Research was released on Thursday.During the COP26 summit, hundreds of countries, including Canada, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the US, the UK, and Russia agreed to end deforestation in eight years. The agreement stipulated the allocation of $20 billion for this purpose from states and private companies. A portion of the funds are expected to be directed to combating forest fires and restoring already damaged areas.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/rubbish-piles-up-in-rat-plagued-glasgow-as-refuse-strike-hits-during-cop26-1090420830.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080712934_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32d13ebad0d573c12f2c3f6979b2df4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, deforestation, rainforest, jair bolsonaro, cop26

Bolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit

04:31 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaA burned area of Amazon rainforest is seen in the Biological Reserve Serra do Cachimbo, at the border with the Menkragnoti indigenous reserve of the Kayapo indigenous group in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A burned area of Amazon rainforest is seen in the Biological Reserve Serra do Cachimbo, at the border with the Menkragnoti indigenous reserve of the Kayapo indigenous group in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Brazil was one of the countries that pledged to end deforestation and reverse it by 2030 at the UN climate summit COP26 in early November in Glasgow. Yet, recent estimates have shown that deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in the country has increased by 22 percent over the past year, reaching a 15-year high.
Brazilian authorities failed to release recent rates concering dramatic deforestation levels in the Amazon ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that ended on 12 November, the Associated Press has reported, citing two Brazilian ministers.
Several days before the summit Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly met with several ministers and decided not to reveal findings demonstrating deforestation in excess of 20 percent in Brazil over 2020 and 2021 until the conference ended.
One of the participants said that the decision was "a strategy to recover environmental credibility abroad".
The undisclosed data shows that the Amazon region lost 5,100 square miles of rainforest from August 2020 to July 2021, which is the worst rate in the last 15 years.
Снимок The rat pack, Charlie Hamilton James, Urban Wildlife, 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
Rubbish Piles Up in Rat-Plagued Glasgow as Refuse Strike Hits During COP26
2 November, 21:08 GMT
The statistics from the country's National Institute for Space Research was released on Thursday.
During the COP26 summit, hundreds of countries, including Canada, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the US, the UK, and Russia agreed to end deforestation in eight years. The agreement stipulated the allocation of $20 billion for this purpose from states and private companies. A portion of the funds are expected to be directed to combating forest fires and restoring already damaged areas.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks
03:22 GMTSpace Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
03:16 GMTHunter Biden's Company Helped Chinese Firm Buy Stake in Cobalt Mines From US Company, Report Says
01:37 GMTBiden is 79: Oldest US President Ever Sparks Worries Over Fitness to Govern & Run Again - Polls
00:58 GMTTrump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report
YesterdayOver 1,000 People Evacuated in Ostrava, Czech Republic, After WWII Bomb Found
YesterdayAnother Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says
Yesterday'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
YesterdayFormer 'Fixer' for US Billionaire Claims He Ran Montana Town as Personal 'Harem'
YesterdayEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
YesterdayPentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021