https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pope-francis-compares-eus-offer-to-remove-christmas-for-inclusiveness-with-fascist-rule-1091335400.html

Pope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule

Pope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule

Pope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule

2021-12-08T00:38+0000

2021-12-08T00:38+0000

2021-12-08T00:38+0000

christmas

ursula von der leyen

pope francis

language

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083363434_0:200:2049:1352_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4d08d10b9a15a654c30e6f190c1020.jpg

Pope Francis compared the recent recommendations to replace "happy Christmas" with "happy holidays" with the rule of the vilest dictatorships, including fascist ones, saying they threaten to exterminate historical traditions and concepts.At the same time, Francis urged support for migrants and said that democracy is threatened both by populism and supranational governments. He called the document an “anachronism” of “watered-down secularism”.He also said that the EU “must be careful not to take the path of ideological colonization,” as “this could end up dividing countries and causing the EU to fail.”In the internal 32-page document, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, European officials were recommended to use inclusive language to mitigate formulations related to gender, ethnicity and orientation. In particular, employees were asked to call the Christmas period "a holiday season," since "people have different religious traditions and calendars." In addition, the text of the document contained a recommendation to abandon the greeting “ladies and gentlemen,” replacing it with “dear colleagues.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

christmas, ursula von der leyen, pope francis, language, viral