Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS
Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS
Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-20 carrying two Japanese space tourists and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin docked to the ISS.
2021-12-08T14:00+0000
2021-12-08T14:01+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091345712_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6ef95f028a0aef987373c30444a5ca.jpg
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the spacecraft launched from Baikonur at 07:38 GMT, nine minutes later the spacecraft entered orbit and began its journey to the ISS.A few hours after checking the tightness, drying the suits and equalizing the pressure between the spacecraft and the station, the crew will open the hatches and enter the ISS.Maezawa and Hirano became the first tourists in 12 years to fly on the Soyuz to the ISS.They will participate in the scientific program of the station, as well as carry out assignments from Internet users, film it with a camera and upload it to YouTube.Also, the Soyuz MS-20 crew brought to the station New Year's gifts for Russian crew members and edible souvenirs — Japanese cuisine adapted for use in space.
news, russia, space, japan, iss

Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS

14:00 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Kirill KudryavtsevThe Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 8 December 2021.
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 8 December 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Kirill Kudryavtsev
BAIKONUR (Sputnik) - Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-20 with Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin docked to the ISS, according to the broadcast from the station.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the spacecraft launched from Baikonur at 07:38 GMT, nine minutes later the spacecraft entered orbit and began its journey to the ISS.
A few hours after checking the tightness, drying the suits and equalizing the pressure between the spacecraft and the station, the crew will open the hatches and enter the ISS.
Maezawa and Hirano became the first tourists in 12 years to fly on the Soyuz to the ISS.
They will participate in the scientific program of the station, as well as carry out assignments from Internet users, film it with a camera and upload it to YouTube.
Also, the Soyuz MS-20 crew brought to the station New Year's gifts for Russian crew members and edible souvenirs — Japanese cuisine adapted for use in space.
