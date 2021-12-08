https://sputniknews.com/20211208/japanese-space-tourists-arrive-at-iss-1091355052.html

Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS

Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-20 carrying two Japanese space tourists and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin docked to the ISS.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the spacecraft launched from Baikonur at 07:38 GMT, nine minutes later the spacecraft entered orbit and began its journey to the ISS.A few hours after checking the tightness, drying the suits and equalizing the pressure between the spacecraft and the station, the crew will open the hatches and enter the ISS.Maezawa and Hirano became the first tourists in 12 years to fly on the Soyuz to the ISS.They will participate in the scientific program of the station, as well as carry out assignments from Internet users, film it with a camera and upload it to YouTube.Also, the Soyuz MS-20 crew brought to the station New Year's gifts for Russian crew members and edible souvenirs — Japanese cuisine adapted for use in space.

