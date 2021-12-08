https://sputniknews.com/20211208/her-failing-not-an-option-vp-harris-leans-on-black-womens-support-amid-toxic-management-reports-1091356951.html

'Her Failing Not An Option: VP Harris Leans on Black Women's Support Amid 'Toxic Management' Reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a private meeting with Black Women Leaders and Allies, reported Politico.

US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a private meeting in her office on Monday with around 20 members of Black Women Leaders and Allies, reported Politico.The gathering, both in-person and via Zoom, had brought together a coalition of groups focused on civil rights issues as Harris hopes to recruit new staff and fine-tune her VP role.Attendees also offered their opinions from voting rights to other issues facing Black people in the country, according to officials cited by the outlet.However, most importantly, the Black community, claimed the insiders, had sought to offer more help to serve as the VP’s “ambassadors” where they could.Harris, as the first woman of color to serve in the executive office, was perceived by multiple women who attended the meeting as symbolic. With the VP coming in for a great deal of criticism, fending off accusations of being a "bully" and fostering a toxic management style, those at the meeting purportedly shared a desire to prove Harris’s detractors wrong.This comes as accounts of internal discord tearing asunder the vice president’s office have been flooding the media, fed by an exodus of key aides.One of the issues Harris focused on at Monday’s meeting was changes on voting rights reform from agencies including the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Bureau of Prisons, according to women who attended the meeting. Increased voter engagement was high on the list of recommendations the group of women purportedly handed to Harris.“So those are some of the ways that we make sure people have access to the ballot, access to registration, access to information,” said Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, who helped arrange the meeting.The assembled group also touched upon provisions within the larger Build Back Better Act that specifically target families, women and children. The following day, on 7 December, Kamala Harris convened the first ever Maternal Health Day of Action Summit, where she urged nationwide action to address the maternal health crisis.The meeting on Monday was described by some insiders as a “recalibrating” by Harris.The report comes as a person who worked for Kamala Harris before she assumed the vice presidency told The Washington Post that aides in her office had to endure a "constant amount of soul-destroying criticism."With the latest exodus of staffers to be joined by Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, Peter Velz, the director of press operations, and Vince Evans, the deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, allegations of a toxic work environment made in July have been fueled further by revelations about the VP being a "bully", targeting her staff with "soul-destroying criticism".However, in response to criticism, Harris allies decry attacks purportedly triggered by her groundbreaking profile as the first woman of colour to hold the vice presidency.The White House waded into the reports of purported dysfunction in Kamala Harris' office and the exodus of staff, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying it was “natural for staffers… to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years."

