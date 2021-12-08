https://sputniknews.com/20211208/french-police-arrest-two-men-who-allegedly-plotted-christmas-stabbing-attack-media-reports-1091356759.html

French Police Arrest Two Men Who Allegedly Plotted Christmas Stabbing Attack, Media Reports

French Police Arrest Two Men Who Allegedly Plotted Christmas Stabbing Attack, Media Reports

The two 23-year old suspects were reportedly apprehended by France's General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on 29 November, and were indicted and imprisoned on 3 December.

2021-12-08T15:05+0000

2021-12-08T15:05+0000

2021-12-08T15:45+0000

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106654/46/1066544615_0:100:1200:775_1920x0_80_0_0_228dc92a24dc4929cdb4454b4fac877c.jpg

Two people were arrested by police in the vicinity of Paris in France on suspicion of plotting a stabbing attack on Christmas, BFM TV reports.According to the media outlet, Islamist literature and Daesh* propaganda were discovered by the authorities during the arrests.The two 23-year old suspects were reportedly apprehended by France's General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on 29 November, and were indicted and imprisoned on 3 December "as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the anti-terrorism prosecution."The detained men are suspected of preparing a stabbing spree on the Christmas holiday period, having allegedly chosen several targets - "shopping malls, universities, crowded streets".One of the arrested men has already "admitted the facts." The suspect's goal was supposedly to be killed by the police and glorified as "martyrs", the media outlet notes citing Le Parisien.*Daesh, also known as ISIL or ISIS, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

pussymuncher It's them Buddhists Again! 1

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france