With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the New York City Mayor creating more vaccine mandates, and Germany segregating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated population.
GUESTMiranda Devine - Columnist, Writer, and Author | Hunter Biden Laptop, President Biden, and New Book on Hunter Biden's LaptopBrian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and Oil InterestsIn the first hour, Lee and John played a segment from Fault Lines with Miranda Devine. Miranda discussed the details of the information found on the Hunter Biden laptop and how the current President met with Hunter Biden associates. Miranda discussed how the Chinese have gained influence over the Biden family and what's next for future investigations of the Hunter Biden laptop.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Saady about the Colombian cartel, DEA, and anti-communist sentiment. Brian described the decades of American funds sent to drug lords in Central America and how the media miss the facts in these cases. Brian compared the Afghanistan poppy fields to the cocaine production in Colombia and the need to end the war on drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Miranda Devine - Columnist, Writer, and Author | Hunter Biden Laptop, President Biden, and New Book on Hunter Biden's Laptop
Brian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and Oil Interests
In the first hour, Lee and John played a segment from Fault Lines with Miranda Devine. Miranda discussed the details of the information found on the Hunter Biden laptop and how the current President met with Hunter Biden associates. Miranda discussed how the Chinese have gained influence over the Biden family and what's next for future investigations of the Hunter Biden laptop.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Saady about the Colombian cartel, DEA, and anti-communist sentiment. Brian described the decades of American funds sent to drug lords in Central America and how the media miss the facts in these cases. Brian compared the Afghanistan poppy fields to the cocaine production in Colombia and the need to end the war on drugs.
