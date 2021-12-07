Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/with-three-weeks-left-in-office-nyc-mayor-enacts-strict-vaccine-mandates-1091301802.html
With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates
With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the New York City Mayor creating more... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T12:02+0000
2021-12-07T12:02+0000
colombia
afghanistan
nyc
cia
cartel
radio
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091301754_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_98169757d1d0e228a47d27701e00a7a9.png
With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the New York City Mayor creating more vaccine mandates, and Germany segregating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated population.
GUESTMiranda Devine - Columnist, Writer, and Author | Hunter Biden Laptop, President Biden, and New Book on Hunter Biden's LaptopBrian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and Oil InterestsIn the first hour, Lee and John played a segment from Fault Lines with Miranda Devine. Miranda discussed the details of the information found on the Hunter Biden laptop and how the current President met with Hunter Biden associates. Miranda discussed how the Chinese have gained influence over the Biden family and what's next for future investigations of the Hunter Biden laptop.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Saady about the Colombian cartel, DEA, and anti-communist sentiment. Brian described the decades of American funds sent to drug lords in Central America and how the media miss the facts in these cases. Brian compared the Afghanistan poppy fields to the cocaine production in Colombia and the need to end the war on drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
colombia
afghanistan
nyc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091301754_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_845626eb60f61b5d0497e6021130ca62.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia, afghanistan, nyc, cia, cartel, radio, the backstory, аудио, radio

With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates

12:02 GMT 07.12.2021
With Three Weeks Left in Office, NYC Mayor Enacts Strict Vaccine Mandates
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the New York City Mayor creating more vaccine mandates, and Germany segregating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated population.
GUEST
Miranda Devine - Columnist, Writer, and Author | Hunter Biden Laptop, President Biden, and New Book on Hunter Biden's Laptop
Brian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and Oil Interests
In the first hour, Lee and John played a segment from Fault Lines with Miranda Devine. Miranda discussed the details of the information found on the Hunter Biden laptop and how the current President met with Hunter Biden associates. Miranda discussed how the Chinese have gained influence over the Biden family and what's next for future investigations of the Hunter Biden laptop.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Saady about the Colombian cartel, DEA, and anti-communist sentiment. Brian described the decades of American funds sent to drug lords in Central America and how the media miss the facts in these cases. Brian compared the Afghanistan poppy fields to the cocaine production in Colombia and the need to end the war on drugs.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:28 GMTThousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditions, Wages
12:22 GMTDominic Raab Hits Back at Afghanistan Evacuation Criticism, Complains 'Time Window' Was Too Short
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says
11:57 GMTMunawar Faruqui Dropped From Comedy Festival After BJP Member's Complaint
11:54 GMTYemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
11:52 GMTProtesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
11:36 GMTNew Zealand Deploys Naval Ship as Malaita Province Leader Seeks Independence from Solomon Islands
11:36 GMTUK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
11:32 GMTWSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
11:31 GMTMinneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
11:14 GMTTrump's Oxygen Levels Fell 'Dangerously Low' During His Bout With COVID-19, Meadows Claims in Book
11:13 GMTChina’s Type 055 Destroyer Holds Anti-Submarine Drills Amid US Threats
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It