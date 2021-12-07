https://sputniknews.com/20211207/washingtons-major-intersection-blocked-by-protesters-demanding-cut-to-defense-budget-1091329380.html

Washington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget

Washington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget

Washington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget

2021-12-07T18:18+0000

2021-12-07T18:18+0000

2021-12-07T18:18+0000

us

codepink

budget

washington dc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082366339_0:32:1281:752_1920x0_80_0_0_e095f14a1dc37ae5507eca05949632f0.jpg

"We just blocked one of DC’s major intersections for 3 hours calling out Congress’ hypocrisy. 'How do we pay for it?' seems to only apply for life-affirming programs, yet not war and destruction. #DeadlineForDemocracy #CutThePentagon," the group wrote on Twitter.The activists further lambasted that "the Pentagon budget being voted on is $778+ billion yet we can’t pass #BuildBackBetter that is already such a watered-down compromise."CodePink is a left-wing NGO founded in 2002, which states its mission as working to "end U.S. wars and militarism," support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect tax dollars into social programs.The organization and its allies said they will continue to fight Congress’ unfettered financing of America’s "war machine," advocate for social welfare and other programs, and demand that Congress funds communities.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, codepink, budget, washington dc