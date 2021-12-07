Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
UK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritised Animals in Kabul Evacuation
UK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritised Animals in Kabul Evacuation
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed as “complete nonsense” claims that he had ordered to prioritise animals over humans during the evacuation of British personnel and Afghan collaborators from Kabul.
“No, that's complete nonsense,” Johnson told broadcasters when asked about allegations from a former Foreign Office official turned whistleblower that the prime minister had instructed staff in Kabul to “use considerable capacity” to evacuate dogs and cats from an animal shelter run by a former Royal Marine commando.In a 40-page written statement to the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Raphael Marshall also claimed that the “chaotic” and “dysfunctional” evacuation, code-named Operation Pitting by the government, led to people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban, as only 5% of the thousands of applicants were rescued.He also accused the then-foreign minister Dominic Raab of showing a misunderstanding of the haphazard process and desperate position at Kabul airport by delaying several emergency evacuation referrals.In response to Marshall’s criticism, Johnson admitted that “sometimes decisions took hours longer than we want to,” but claimed that Operation Pitting, which saw 15,000 people airlifted from Kabul over the summer, “was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more.”
afghanistan
UK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritised Animals in Kabul Evacuation

14:36 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 07.12.2021)
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday dismissed as “complete nonsense” claims that he had ordered to prioritise animals over humans during the evacuation of British personnel and Afghan collaborators following the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) takeover of Kabul in August.
“No, that's complete nonsense,” Johnson told broadcasters when asked about allegations from a former Foreign Office official turned whistleblower that the prime minister had instructed staff in Kabul to “use considerable capacity” to evacuate dogs and cats from an animal shelter run by a former Royal Marine commando.
In a 40-page written statement to the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Raphael Marshall also claimed that the “chaotic” and “dysfunctional” evacuation, code-named Operation Pitting by the government, led to people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban, as only 5% of the thousands of applicants were rescued.
He also accused the then-foreign minister Dominic Raab of showing a misunderstanding of the haphazard process and desperate position at Kabul airport by delaying several emergency evacuation referrals.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Five Afghans Planned to Hijack Commercial Aircraft During Kabul Evacuation, US Air Force Reveals
14 October, 01:07 GMT
In response to Marshall’s criticism, Johnson admitted that “sometimes decisions took hours longer than we want to,” but claimed that Operation Pitting, which saw 15,000 people airlifted from Kabul over the summer, “was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more.”
