https://sputniknews.com/20211207/thousands-of-australian-teachers-transport-staff-join-strike-for-better-conditions-wages-1091319272.html

Thousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditions, Wages

Thousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditions, Wages

Australian teachers and transport workers go on strike for better working conditions and pay rise.

2021-12-07T12:28+0000

2021-12-07T12:28+0000

2021-12-07T12:28+0000

news

australia

strike

transport

teachers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319506_0:172:2400:1522_1920x0_80_0_0_c413710725280d980019f251332b8791.jpg

"What an extraordinary day. Over 50,000 teachers, rail workers and bus drivers stood up to the Government, went on strike and demanded a better working life. This is people using their collective power to put their working life and destiny in their own hands," local unions tweeted.According to a follow-up tweet, the demonstration called on the state government to address such issues as "job security, overwork, unpaid overtime and stagnant wages."According to the 9News media outlet, educators urged the government to raise their wages by 7.5% a year, as well as reverse staff cuts while the state lacks over 3,000 teaching positions, causing increased workloads for remaining workers.Rail employees and bus drivers demanded their salaries be raised by at least 2.5%, the outlet said.The major strike caused disruptions in transport traffic and the closure of around 400 schools across New South Wales.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, australia, strike, transport, teachers