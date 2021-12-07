Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/presidents-biden-and-putin-to-meet-tuesday-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-kamala-harris-crashes-1091302725.html
Presidents Biden and Putin to Meet Tuesday; Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell; Kamala Harris Crashes
Presidents Biden and Putin to Meet Tuesday; Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell; Kamala Harris Crashes
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be holding a critical meeting Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and other urgent matters. 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T12:25+0000
2021-12-07T12:25+0000
nicaragua
myanmar
hunter biden
ukraine
putin
biden
kamala harris
the critical hour
macron
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091302700_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1b23f6067bccb429d93fc4615db8d4af.png
Presidents Biden and Putin to Meet Tuesday; Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell; Kamala Harris Crashes
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be holding a critical meeting Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and other urgent matters.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tuesday's international meeting. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be holding a critical telemeeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and other urgent matters. Also, NATO's Jen Stoltenberg is using over the top anti-Russia rhetoric.Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Scott argues that the West's claim that Russia is planning on invading Ukraine is absurd and exists only in the minds of the neocon foreign policy blob. Also, President Biden claims that he will make it very difficult for Russia in Ukraine.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Myanmar and China. A Myanmar court has sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, drawing concerns that the 76-year-old is receiving a virtual life sentence. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that the US will retaliate against any Chinese military act against Taiwan with "terrible consequences."Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden. A new book called "Laptop From Hell" contends that President Joe Biden claimed ten percent of the proceeds from a deal between his son and a Chinese company. This is significant because the President has previously denied receiving any financial consideration from his son's international business ventures.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. There are reports that once again civilians may have been killed in the latest US drone strikes in Syria. Also, French President Emmanual Macron announced that he is teaming with Saudi Arabia on a plan to solve the economic and political crisis in Lebanon.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Africa. Margaret argues that China is working to close economic deals with Africa rather than colonize the beleaguered resource-rich continent. Also, the Ethiopian forces seem to have turned the tide against the US-backed TPLF forces.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. The US hybrid war against Nicaragua has thus far failed miserably as the Central American nation has successfully executed the will of the people in a recent election. The ability to resist incredible pressure from the most powerful imperial force in the world sets an example that the US will be reticent to accept.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. The Vice President continues to face harsh criticism as a recent Washington Post article shares interviews with former staff members that describe her in less than flattering terms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
myanmar
ukraine
nicaragua, myanmar, hunter biden, ukraine, putin, biden, kamala harris, the critical hour, macron, аудио, radio

Presidents Biden and Putin to Meet Tuesday; Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell; Kamala Harris Crashes

12:25 GMT 07.12.2021
Presidents Biden and Putin to Meet Tuesday; Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell; Kamala Harris Crashes
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be holding a critical meeting Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and other urgent matters.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tuesday's international meeting. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be holding a critical telemeeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and other urgent matters. Also, NATO's Jen Stoltenberg is using over the top anti-Russia rhetoric.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Scott argues that the West's claim that Russia is planning on invading Ukraine is absurd and exists only in the minds of the neocon foreign policy blob. Also, President Biden claims that he will make it very difficult for Russia in Ukraine.
KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Myanmar and China. A Myanmar court has sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, drawing concerns that the 76-year-old is receiving a virtual life sentence. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that the US will retaliate against any Chinese military act against Taiwan with "terrible consequences."
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden. A new book called "Laptop From Hell" contends that President Joe Biden claimed ten percent of the proceeds from a deal between his son and a Chinese company. This is significant because the President has previously denied receiving any financial consideration from his son's international business ventures.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. There are reports that once again civilians may have been killed in the latest US drone strikes in Syria. Also, French President Emmanual Macron announced that he is teaming with Saudi Arabia on a plan to solve the economic and political crisis in Lebanon.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Africa. Margaret argues that China is working to close economic deals with Africa rather than colonize the beleaguered resource-rich continent. Also, the Ethiopian forces seem to have turned the tide against the US-backed TPLF forces.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. The US hybrid war against Nicaragua has thus far failed miserably as the Central American nation has successfully executed the will of the people in a recent election. The ability to resist incredible pressure from the most powerful imperial force in the world sets an example that the US will be reticent to accept.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. The Vice President continues to face harsh criticism as a recent Washington Post article shares interviews with former staff members that describe her in less than flattering terms.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
