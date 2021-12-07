Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/man-kills-family-himself-over-fake-vaccine-certificate-in-germany-reports-say-1091326367.html
Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany, Reports Say
Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany, Reports Say
A German man kills family and himself in fear of imprisonment over fake COVID vaccination certificate.
The bodies of five people were found in a house in the Senzig district of the town of Konigs Wusterhausen a few kilometres southeast of Berlin on Saturday, according to German media. The police identified the victims as a family consisting of a father, a mother and three daughters under 10 years old.On Monday, the investigation revealed that the culprit was the father, 40- year-old Devid R. A suicide note was reportedly found in the house.Chief Public Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon said the father had forged a vaccination certificate for his wife, who was later caught by the employer and threatened with harsh penalties, the Bild said. Fearing imprisonment and that the children would be taken from him, according to the suicide note, Devid R. shot his family and himself, the news said.In November, Germany tightened rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allowing only vaccinated people and those who have recovered from the virus to access many public spaces. Those who have received both shots are issued a paper vaccination certificate, which contains a QR code that can be scanned to show proof of vaccination in a special app. Vaccination certificate forgery is punishable by hefty fines and/or up to two years’ imprisonment under new regulations.
Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany, Reports Say

16:16 GMT 07.12.2021
© Photo : PixabayA gun
A gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A German man has killed his family and then himself over fears his children would be taken away if he went to jail for forging a vaccination certificate, German media reported on Tuesday.
The bodies of five people were found in a house in the Senzig district of the town of Konigs Wusterhausen a few kilometres southeast of Berlin on Saturday, according to German media. The police identified the victims as a family consisting of a father, a mother and three daughters under 10 years old.
On Monday, the investigation revealed that the culprit was the father, 40- year-old Devid R. A suicide note was reportedly found in the house.
Chief Public Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon said the father had forged a vaccination certificate for his wife, who was later caught by the employer and threatened with harsh penalties, the Bild said. Fearing imprisonment and that the children would be taken from him, according to the suicide note, Devid R. shot his family and himself, the news said.
In November, Germany tightened rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allowing only vaccinated people and those who have recovered from the virus to access many public spaces. Those who have received both shots are issued a paper vaccination certificate, which contains a QR code that can be scanned to show proof of vaccination in a special app. Vaccination certificate forgery is punishable by hefty fines and/or up to two years' imprisonment under new regulations.
16:16 GMTMan Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany, Reports Say
