International
GOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm
GOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm
GOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm
2021-12-07T13:39+0000
2021-12-07T13:39+0000
donald trump
us
gop
republicans
trump media & technology group
media
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091321483_0:289:3119:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee25b66ce7e8fad5924d5db5594cb14.jpg
Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) has announced that he has resigned from the US Congress in order to pursue a new career as the CEO of the Trump Media &amp; Technology Group (TMTG).According to a TMTG statement, Nunes will begin his new role in January 2022.Nunes hailed TMTG as a company that would allow "the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship". Former President Trump appears to share the enthusiasm, praising the incoming CEO as "a fighter and a leader".Trump founded his media company in February with the goal of counterbalancing "Big Tech". TMTG posits itself as being a company that fights for "cancelling cancel culture" and "political discrimination". Among its announced products are the social network TRUTH Social, the streaming service TMTG+, and TMTG News.The company's incoming CEO has served in the US House of Representatives since 2003, being one of Trump's vocal supporters and the recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was among those who defended the former president when the latter was accused of inciting an insurrection during the 6 January Capitol riots and impeached over the accusations.At the time, Trump was also booted from mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and others.
donald trump, us, gop, republicans, trump media & technology group, media

GOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm

13:39 GMT 07.12.2021
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. - Former US president Donald Trump announced plans on October 20 to launch his own social networking platform called "TRUTH Social," which is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month. The long-awaited platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statement.
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for Truth Social, with it's website on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. - Former US president Donald Trump announced plans on October 20 to launch his own social networking platform called TRUTH Social, which is expected to begin its beta launch for invited guests next month. The long-awaited platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video on-demand service that will feature non-woke entertainment programming, the group said in a statement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS DELMAS
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Trump Media & Technology Group was established as an alternative to "Big Tech" in February 2021, shortly after Donald Trump left the White House. The media company describes itself as a "uniting force for freedom of expression" that resists political discrimination and cancel culture.
Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) has announced that he has resigned from the US Congress in order to pursue a new career as the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).
According to a TMTG statement, Nunes will begin his new role in January 2022.

"Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I'm writing to let you know I've decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021", Nunes revealed. "Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight — I'll just be pursuing it through other means".

Nunes hailed TMTG as a company that would allow "the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship". Former President Trump appears to share the enthusiasm, praising the incoming CEO as "a fighter and a leader".

"Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great", he said. "America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination".

Trump founded his media company in February with the goal of counterbalancing "Big Tech". TMTG posits itself as being a company that fights for "cancelling cancel culture" and "political discrimination". Among its announced products are the social network TRUTH Social, the streaming service TMTG+, and TMTG News.
The company's incoming CEO has served in the US House of Representatives since 2003, being one of Trump's vocal supporters and the recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was among those who defended the former president when the latter was accused of inciting an insurrection during the 6 January Capitol riots and impeached over the accusations.
At the time, Trump was also booted from mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and others.
