GOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm

2021-12-07T13:39+0000

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) has announced that he has resigned from the US Congress in order to pursue a new career as the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).According to a TMTG statement, Nunes will begin his new role in January 2022.Nunes hailed TMTG as a company that would allow "the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship". Former President Trump appears to share the enthusiasm, praising the incoming CEO as "a fighter and a leader".Trump founded his media company in February with the goal of counterbalancing "Big Tech". TMTG posits itself as being a company that fights for "cancelling cancel culture" and "political discrimination". Among its announced products are the social network TRUTH Social, the streaming service TMTG+, and TMTG News.The company's incoming CEO has served in the US House of Representatives since 2003, being one of Trump's vocal supporters and the recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was among those who defended the former president when the latter was accused of inciting an insurrection during the 6 January Capitol riots and impeached over the accusations.At the time, Trump was also booted from mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Daria Bedenko

