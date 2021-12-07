Registration was successful!
China Hides Secret Missile Systems in Cargo Containers for 'Surprise' Attack Anywhere - Report
China Hides Secret Missile Systems in Cargo Containers for 'Surprise' Attack Anywhere - Report
China Hides in Cargo Containers Secret Missile Systems, Ready to Attack from Any Port, Expert Said
2021-12-07T00:02+0000
2021-12-07T00:16+0000
China continues to secretly develop container missile systems, which can be disguised as commercial cargo that could easily gain access to almost any international port, said Rick Fisher, senior fellow in Asian military affairs at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, in an interview with The Sun on Monday.The missiles, delivered on the principle of the Trojan Horse, may be deployed on any vessel, turning China’s numerous private ships into a military fleet. Fisher suggested that “Chinese strategic preferences for surprise would strongly argue for the acquisition” of such missiles.According to him, they can be installed on “nondescript small Chinese ships in order to mount surprise missile raids against shore defences to assist amphibious or airborne invasion forces.”The containers could be stored for ages in warehouses near US military bases and “offer China's leadership a wide array of options.” According to the analyst, the missiles’ electromagnetic pulse warheads would be able to disable any nearby nuclear ballistic missile submarine base.Container Missile DeploymentsNew technologies in electronics, small-sized engines, rocket fuel, and explosives have facilitated the development of small-sized cruise missiles, which first were placed in naval containers a decade ago by a number of countries, including Russia, the US and the UK.In 2016, China was said to have created its first missile complex that could be disguised as an ordinary cargo container. In 2019, Beijing reportedly managed to put long-range cruise missiles into a container, which could masquerade as commercial cargo. These systems were said to be particularly dangerous, as they can arrive at a port on a trading vessel ship while being indistinguishable from other cargo.A recent report from Stockton Center claimed that missiles disguised as commercial cargo may actually violate the international law of armed conflict, as it “endangers civilian seafarers and puts all civilian ships at risk that may be operating in the area of hostilities.”China’s naval basesFisher’s comments came amid reports that China is determined to strengthen its position in the Atlantic and the African continent, having previously built an overseas base in Djibouti. According to The Wall Street Journal, American intelligence services are concerned with China’s intention to build its first naval base on the Atlantic coast of Africa, in the city of Bata, Eguatorial Guinea, where the country already holds a commercial port. This base would reportedly enable Beijing to replenish stocks in the country.In November, a Pentagon report on China's military capabilities suggested that Beijing plans to set up military bases and other facilities to deploy its troops to other countries, including in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan.
China Hides Secret Missile Systems in Cargo Containers for 'Surprise' Attack Anywhere - Report

00:02 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 00:16 GMT 07.12.2021)
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / Aly Song
Alexandra Kashirina
Placing missile systems in containers is not a novel military concept, as a number of countries have been engaging in the practice for years now. Such systems allow for prompt and covert delivery, as they can be installed on a ship or coastal location. This enables a country to rapidly increase its military build-up wherever necessary.
China continues to secretly develop container missile systems, which can be disguised as commercial cargo that could easily gain access to almost any international port, said Rick Fisher, senior fellow in Asian military affairs at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, in an interview with The Sun on Monday.
The missiles, delivered on the principle of the Trojan Horse, may be deployed on any vessel, turning China’s numerous private ships into a military fleet. Fisher suggested that “Chinese strategic preferences for surprise would strongly argue for the acquisition” of such missiles.
According to him, they can be installed on “nondescript small Chinese ships in order to mount surprise missile raids against shore defences to assist amphibious or airborne invasion forces.”
The containers could be stored for ages in warehouses near US military bases and “offer China's leadership a wide array of options.” According to the analyst, the missiles’ electromagnetic pulse warheads would be able to disable any nearby nuclear ballistic missile submarine base.
"The EMP blast might take out electronics on the [submarines] and all over the base without having to launch a nuclear missile from China,” he said. “Washington would be in chaos, would not know against whom to retaliate, and perhaps China uses American distraction to begin its real objective, the military conquest of Taiwan."

Container Missile Deployments

New technologies in electronics, small-sized engines, rocket fuel, and explosives have facilitated the development of small-sized cruise missiles, which first were placed in naval containers a decade ago by a number of countries, including Russia, the US and the UK.
Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows the container pier of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows the container pier of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In the first half of 2017, Zhoushan Port handled 515 million tonnes cargoes, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, and 12.39 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers, up 14.6 percent year-on-year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows the container pier of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In the first half of 2017, Zhoushan Port handled 515 million tonnes cargoes, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, and 12.39 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers, up 14.6 percent year-on-year.
© Xinhua
In 2016, China was said to have created its first missile complex that could be disguised as an ordinary cargo container. In 2019, Beijing reportedly managed to put long-range cruise missiles into a container, which could masquerade as commercial cargo. These systems were said to be particularly dangerous, as they can arrive at a port on a trading vessel ship while being indistinguishable from other cargo.
A recent report from Stockton Center claimed that missiles disguised as commercial cargo may actually violate the international law of armed conflict, as it “endangers civilian seafarers and puts all civilian ships at risk that may be operating in the area of hostilities.”

China’s naval bases

Fisher’s comments came amid reports that China is determined to strengthen its position in the Atlantic and the African continent, having previously built an overseas base in Djibouti. According to The Wall Street Journal, American intelligence services are concerned with China’s intention to build its first naval base on the Atlantic coast of Africa, in the city of Bata, Eguatorial Guinea, where the country already holds a commercial port. This base would reportedly enable Beijing to replenish stocks in the country.
An Emirati official looks to the container cranes at the opening ceremony of the first phase of the Khalifa port, about 80 kilometers (49 miles) southwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012.
US Intel Reportedly Claims China Was Building Secret Military Facility in UAE Port
20 November, 04:24 GMT
20 November, 04:24 GMT
In November, a Pentagon report on China's military capabilities suggested that Beijing plans to set up military bases and other facilities to deploy its troops to other countries, including in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan.
