Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo

Car bomb explosion rocks Iraqi town of Basra

2021-12-07T09:23+0000

The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.Videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the explosion emerged online. Since the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in 2017, explosions have been rare in Iraq's oil-rich Basra city.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organistion banned in Russia.

