Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
09:23 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 07.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanIraqi police in Baghdad. (File)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra killed at least seven people on Tuesday, the al-Sumaria TV channel reported.
The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.
Videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the explosion emerged online.
#BREAKING A car bomb explosion in Basra, southern Iraq, has left at least seven people dead and dozens wounded, according to Iraqi media pic.twitter.com/UzhRgKEfV4— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) December 7, 2021
Explosion reported in Basra #Iraq pic.twitter.com/WselG78gKx— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) December 7, 2021
انفجار وسط البصرة.. pic.twitter.com/xOC7T7Nzbz— Basra Today | البصرة اليوم (@basratoday__1) December 7, 2021
Since the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in 2017, explosions have been rare in Iraq's oil-rich Basra city.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organistion banned in Russia.