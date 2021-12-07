Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/car-bomb-explosion-in-southern-iraq-reportedly-kills-7-people---video-photo-1091313193.html
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
Car bomb explosion rocks Iraqi town of Basra
2021-12-07T09:23+0000
2021-12-07T09:36+0000
news
iraq
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105682/99/1056829981_0:385:2643:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7087fae0ecb28e1b3e8076f89744f7.jpg
The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.Videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the explosion emerged online. Since the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in 2017, explosions have been rare in Iraq's oil-rich Basra city.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organistion banned in Russia.
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105682/99/1056829981_0:47:2643:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_d367f9fa597d7e3f70bf0a553b079795.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, iraq, explosion

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo

09:23 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 07.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanIraqi police in Baghdad. (File)
Iraqi police in Baghdad. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra killed at least seven people on Tuesday, the al-Sumaria TV channel reported.
The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.
Videos and photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the explosion emerged online.
Since the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in 2017, explosions have been rare in Iraq's oil-rich Basra city.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organistion banned in Russia.
010020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:23 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
09:14 GMTPalestinian Activist Adopts Recycling & Mass Education as PA Struggles to Cope With Piles of Waste
09:08 GMT'It's a Signal to Washington', Say Experts as India Expands Military Ties With Russia
08:58 GMTRussia Approves Flight of Two Japanese Tourists to ISS, Marking Return to Space Tourism
08:48 GMTAstroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
08:42 GMTWhite House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
08:36 GMTPutin, Biden Set to Hold 'Secure' Video Call Amid Ukraine Tensions
08:33 GMTLaser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
08:15 GMTEx-Madhya Pradesh State Chief Slams BJP After Hindu Activists Vandalise Catholic School in India
07:49 GMTPrince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League
07:18 GMTIndian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond
07:10 GMTFramed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
07:04 GMTChina Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
07:00 GMTMost Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
06:42 GMTUS Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska
06:41 GMTSweden's Newly-Minted Civil Affairs Minister Under Fire for Nazi Salute to White Power Music
06:32 GMTSlow Raab, Email Backlog & Staff Shortage: Whistleblower Reveals UK Foreign Office's Afghan Failures
05:44 GMTFormer NATO Boss Warns of 'Completely Concrete' Plans for 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine
05:01 GMTSaab Shares Plunge as Finland Reported to Pick F-35 in Fighter Fleet Upgrade