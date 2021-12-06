https://sputniknews.com/20211206/venezuelan-opposition-government-fm-resigns-slamming-it-for-corruption-and-incompetence-1091279981.html

Venezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The foreign minister for Venezuela's US-backed interim government under Juan Guaido, Julio Borges, has announced his resignation, with... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T09:05+0000

2021-12-06T09:05+0000

2021-12-06T09:17+0000

venezuela

latin america

juan guaido

Borges noted that the actions of Guaido's interim government led to "unacceptable acts of corruption that have seriously harmed the democratic struggle".The former official added that Venezuela's opposition must focus on building leadership that does not depend on the will of other nations.Borges is due to present his proposal for the dissolution of the interim government on Tuesday before a commission of lawmakers who used to be part of the National Assembly when it was controlled by the Venezuelan government opposition from 2016 to 2020.Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.Most Western countries, with the US at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.

venezuela

venezuela, latin america, juan guaido