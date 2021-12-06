Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/venezuelan-opposition-government-fm-resigns-slamming-it-for-corruption-and-incompetence-1091279981.html
Venezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence
Venezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The foreign minister for Venezuela's US-backed interim government under Juan Guaido, Julio Borges, has announced his resignation, with... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T09:05+0000
2021-12-06T09:17+0000
venezuela
latin america
juan guaido
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1079999189_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_45501afea359792359a26f8b49c26f80.jpg
Borges noted that the actions of Guaido's interim government led to "unacceptable acts of corruption that have seriously harmed the democratic struggle".The former official added that Venezuela's opposition must focus on building leadership that does not depend on the will of other nations.Borges is due to present his proposal for the dissolution of the interim government on Tuesday before a commission of lawmakers who used to be part of the National Assembly when it was controlled by the Venezuelan government opposition from 2016 to 2020.Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.Most Western countries, with the US at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.
1
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1079999189_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_120e6ddba1fbab56d37a892d50199207.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, latin america, juan guaido

Venezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence

09:05 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 06.12.2021)
CC0 / / Flag of Venezuela
Flag of Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The foreign minister for Venezuela's US-backed interim government under Juan Guaido, Julio Borges, has announced his resignation, with a warning that the interim government must be dissolved.

"The interim government must disappear completely and its functions that must be continued, such as dealing with humanitarian and international issues, should be picked up by a new political platform managed by the civil society for effective implementation", Borges said during an online press conference that was broadcast live by the channel EVTV.

Borges noted that the actions of Guaido's interim government led to "unacceptable acts of corruption that have seriously harmed the democratic struggle".
The former official added that Venezuela's opposition must focus on building leadership that does not depend on the will of other nations.
Borges is due to present his proposal for the dissolution of the interim government on Tuesday before a commission of lawmakers who used to be part of the National Assembly when it was controlled by the Venezuelan government opposition from 2016 to 2020.
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADOFILE PHOTO: Representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, Julio Borges is seen before a meeting of the Lima Group in Brasilia, Brazil, November 8, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, Julio Borges is seen before a meeting of the Lima Group in Brasilia, Brazil, November 8, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
FILE PHOTO: Representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, Julio Borges is seen before a meeting of the Lima Group in Brasilia, Brazil, November 8, 2019
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.
Most Western countries, with the US at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:51 GMTKremlin Calls US-Russia Ties 'Lamentable' on Eve of Putin-Biden Video Call
09:37 GMTPeskov to Sputnik: Russia, India Should Boost Cooperation Amid New 'Sore Spots' in Asia-Pacific
09:33 GMTThirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City
09:07 GMTWoman Accusing Chris Cuomo of Sexual Misconduct Used to Work With Ex-CNN Host at ABC, Media Says
09:05 GMTVenezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence
08:50 GMTTaiwan to Accelerate Construction of Home Grown Submarine Prototype, Reports Say
08:31 GMTRussia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade
08:17 GMTArgentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot
08:13 GMTDoctors in India Hold Nationwide Protest Against Delay in Medical Exam Counselling
08:12 GMTOne Year After Israel-Morocco Normalisation Pact, Trade and Business Still Sluggish
07:49 GMT'Sleepy Joe Stole Christmas': Trump's Save America PAC Pans Biden for Nightmare Supply Chain Crisis
07:14 GMTIndia and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts
07:13 GMT'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
07:08 GMT'World-Class' 1,000-Year-Old Egyptian Earring Found in Danish Field Perplexes Researchers
07:04 GMTKylian Mbappe Opens Up on His PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours
06:55 GMTPoll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns
06:48 GMTOne Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia
06:25 GMTBoris Johnson Under Fire Over 'Planned Reform Allowing Ministers to Overrule Judicial Rulings'
06:14 GMT21st India-Russia Summit: What's on Agenda as Putin Set to Arrive in New Delhi to Meet Modi
06:03 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison