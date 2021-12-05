Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/zemmour-says-he-would-like-to-withdraw-france-from-nato-1091267025.html
Zemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
Zemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Sunday that he would like France to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
2021-12-05T21:11+0000
2021-12-05T21:06+0000
france
nato
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793636_0:138:3077:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_4aa97307b4d9ddd1342270eee45971de.jpg
"I would like for France to withdraw from NATO's joint military command," Zemmour told his supporters during a rally at the Villepinte exhibition center in Paris' suburb."Reconquest is the name of the movement that I have decided to create ... I want France to once again become a world-class industrial nation," Zemmour stated.The candidate also proposed to deport all illegal migrants from France and revoke the French citizenship of criminals who are also citizens of other countries. Zemmour plans to put these proposals to a referendum.Zemmour, who was previously known in France as a controversial far-right pundit, announced his presidential candidacy earlier in the week.
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/french-pundit-eric-zemmour-announces-presidential-bid-1091140661.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793636_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc7df96da68d0f19eddf94336198d13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, nato, eric zemmour

Zemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO

21:11 GMT 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bertrand GuayFILE - In this Sept.23, 2021 file photo, French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour poses prior to a televised debate between French far-left leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris
FILE - In this Sept.23, 2021 file photo, French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour poses prior to a televised debate between French far-left leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bertrand Guay
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Sunday that he would like France to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
"I would like for France to withdraw from NATO's joint military command," Zemmour told his supporters during a rally at the Villepinte exhibition center in Paris' suburb.
The presidential hopeful also stressed that the French people "will never be vassals of the European Union," as well as announced creating his own political movement, dubbed Reconquest (Reconquete).
"Reconquest is the name of the movement that I have decided to create ... I want France to once again become a world-class industrial nation," Zemmour stated.
The candidate also proposed to deport all illegal migrants from France and revoke the French citizenship of criminals who are also citizens of other countries. Zemmour plans to put these proposals to a referendum.
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
French Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
30 November, 11:15 GMT
Zemmour, who was previously known in France as a controversial far-right pundit, announced his presidential candidacy earlier in the week.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:37 GMTIran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
21:11 GMTZemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
19:50 GMTIsraeli Deputy Defence Minister Dodges Question About Tel Aviv's Complicity in Natanz Blast
18:38 GMTCorridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament
18:26 GMTMercedes' Hamilton Takes Win in First Saudi Arabian GP After Chaotic Battle With Verstappen
18:02 GMTTucker Carlson Was Reportedly Friends With Hunter Biden, Intervened in Media Report on His Behalf
17:44 GMTPutin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
17:02 GMTPolish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana
16:36 GMTBelgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
16:28 GMTTrump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors
16:19 GMTOrigin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?
16:16 GMTIdentity of Baroness Mone's Accuser Reportedly Revealed as She Denies Racist Claims Against Her
15:47 GMTSniffer Dogs Could Be Deployed in UK Parliament as Cocaine Found Near PM’s Office, Report Says
15:35 GMTDemocrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
15:02 GMTOvechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
14:24 GMTBBC Reportedly Threatened With Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Disclose Info About Diana’s Letter
14:23 GMTBelarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative