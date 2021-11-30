Registration was successful!
French Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
French Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
The presidential elections in France will be held on 10 April, 2022. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
French Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid

11:15 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 30.11.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
The presidential elections in France will be held on 10 April, 2022.
French political commentator and former journalist Eric Zemmour has confirmed he will run in the presidential election next year.
"It is time to reform and save France. This is why I have decided to run for President," Zemmour said as he officially announced his presidential bid in a video message on YouTube, which was also broadcast on French TV.
He is expected to hold his first official campaign meeting in Paris on Sunday, 5 December.
The 63-year-old Zemmour is known for his tough approach to issues such as Islam and immigration and has been nicknamed "the French Trump." Unlike his more moderate colleague in the right-wing camp, Marine Le Pen, Zemmour tends to view things in black or white, so to speak, once even reportedly suggesting that the French Muslim community should choose between Islam or France.
The traditional right-wing The Republicans (Les Republicains) are due to announce their candidate at a congress on 4 December.
The incumbent French President, Emmanuel Macron, is yet to announce his candidacy, however, he is expected to do so in early January.
