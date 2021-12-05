https://sputniknews.com/20211205/tucker-carlson-was-reportedly-friends-with-hunter-biden-intervened-in-media-report-on-his-behalf-1091265292.html

A new batch of emails extracted from the laptop, which was reportedly owned by Hunter Biden, suggests that the US president's son used to be close friends with Fox News host Tucker Carlson at least until 2015, the Daily Mail has reported.One of the emails namely suggests that Hunter Biden wrote a recommendation for Carlson's son, Buckley, for Georgetown University in 2014. Georgetown University is Hunter's alma mater.Buckley, however, ended up graduating from the University of Virginia. Carlson refused to comment on the claim.Carlson's Help in Ashley Madison AffairThe Fox News host also lent a helping hand to Hunter Biden in 2015, the extracted emails suggest. The POTUS' son asked him to call in the aftermath of a scandalous report about him using the services of a website for those seeking extramarital affairs – "Ashley Madison". The bombshell piece, published by the Daily Mail, was based on a massive leak of user data featuring their alleged addresses, credit card info, and names.The emails from the laptop suggest that upon learning of the scandal and the fact that a Daily Mail reporter had confronted Hunter's daughter Finnegan, 16 years old at the time, Tucker Carlson intervened, condemning the actions of the media outlet.Carlson himself confirmed confronting the Daily Mail's editor in Washington on the matter and said he that maintained his position on the journalist being "a pig" for doing what he did. He added that his position on the matter did not depend on whether it concerned Hunter Biden or anyone else.Other emails extracted from the laptop, which allegedly belonged to the POTUS' son but was abandoned in a Delaware repair shop, also strongly suggest friendly relations between the two.In an online conversation with his acquaintance, Edward Prewitt, a wealth manager at Wells Fargo bank, Hunter Biden reportedly said in 2012 that his then-wife Kathleen was "good friends" with Carlson's spouse Susie. He also allegedly called Tucker Carlson "a nice guy that I completely disagree with on everything". The Carlsons were also on several guest lists, including for events organised by Hunter Biden, reportedly found in the laptop's correspondence.Surprising FriendshipThe revelation comes as a surprise, as Carlson repeatedly scolded Hunter's father, US President Joe Biden, on his TV programme for his performance as president. The Fox News anchor also covered bombshell stories about Hunter himself stemming from the laptop-related revelations.Reports about the then-presidential candidate's son included photos of him taking drugs, having sex with unidentified women, as well as a trove of emails that partly revealed shady business schemes involving partners in Ukraine and China – some of which allegedly involved his father.Carlson, however, said at one point in October 2020 that he would ease his reporting on the Hunter-related scandals. He hinted back then at being acquainted with Hunter Biden and suggested that the man did not deserve being ganged up on so much.The Fox News host did not stop criticising the performance of Hunter Biden's father, however, regularly discussing more shortcomings of the current administration and POTUS himself.

