Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Stopped Over Accident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Red flags were shown at Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race on Sunday to stop it due to an accident. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

On the 10th lap, Mick Schumacher, who races for the Haas team, crashed into the racing circuit's barrier. The German driver was not harmed and managed to left the car's cockpit by himself. A security car entered the racing track.The race was stopped with red flags on the 14th lap, as it was necessary to repair the barrier.This is Saudi Arabia's inaugural Grand Prix.

