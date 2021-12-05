Registration was successful!
Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Stopped Over Accident
Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Stopped Over Accident
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Red flags were shown at Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race on Sunday to stop it due to an accident.
saudi arabia
formula 1
formula one
sport
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091265767_0:0:3063:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_edbe333fec5ad792cebbdc323de6a814.jpg
On the 10th lap, Mick Schumacher, who races for the Haas team, crashed into the racing circuit's barrier. The German driver was not harmed and managed to left the car's cockpit by himself. A security car entered the racing track.The race was stopped with red flags on the 14th lap, as it was necessary to repair the barrier.This is Saudi Arabia's inaugural Grand Prix.
saudi arabia, formula 1, formula one, sport

Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Stopped Over Accident

18:26 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMEDFormula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 5, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads at the start of the race
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Red flags were shown at Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race on Sunday to stop it due to an accident.
On the 10th lap, Mick Schumacher, who races for the Haas team, crashed into the racing circuit's barrier. The German driver was not harmed and managed to left the car's cockpit by himself. A security car entered the racing track.
The race was stopped with red flags on the 14th lap, as it was necessary to repair the barrier.
This is Saudi Arabia's inaugural Grand Prix.
