International
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
According to polls, Zemmour might face Macron in the runoff in the French presidential election next year. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Paris, where a rally against right-wing political commentator and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is taking place.Zemmour worked for Le Figaro newspaper for 10 years, also hosting a radio show and appearing on TV. The 63-year-old journalist and author, already nicknamed "the French Trump", is known for his refusal to be politically correct, as well as his tough stance on migration issues. He also reportedly suggested that the French Muslim community should choose between Islam and France.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris

12:21 GMT 05.12.2021
© Sputnik
According to polls, Zemmour might face Macron in the runoff in the French presidential election next year.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where a rally against right-wing political commentator and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is taking place.
Zemmour worked for Le Figaro newspaper for 10 years, also hosting a radio show and appearing on TV. The 63-year-old journalist and author, already nicknamed "the French Trump", is known for his refusal to be politically correct, as well as his tough stance on migration issues.
He also reportedly suggested that the French Muslim community should choose between Islam and France.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
