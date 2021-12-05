Sputnik is live from Paris, where a rally against right-wing political commentator and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is taking place.Zemmour worked for Le Figaro newspaper for 10 years, also hosting a radio show and appearing on TV. The 63-year-old journalist and author, already nicknamed "the French Trump", is known for his refusal to be politically correct, as well as his tough stance on migration issues. He also reportedly suggested that the French Muslim community should choose between Islam and France.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
According to polls, Zemmour might face Macron in the runoff in the French presidential election next year.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where a rally against right-wing political commentator and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is taking place.
Zemmour worked for Le Figaro newspaper for 10 years, also hosting a radio show and appearing on TV. The 63-year-old journalist and author, already nicknamed "the French Trump", is known for his refusal to be politically correct, as well as his tough stance on migration issues.
He also reportedly suggested that the French Muslim community should choose between Islam and France.