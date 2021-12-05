Registration was successful!
Ovechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
Ovechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has repeated the NHL record of scoring 20 times or more...
alexander ovechkin
sport
hockey
national hockey league (nhl)
During the Saturday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal against the rival team. That was his 750th goal in NHL games and the 20th this season.Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005.
alexander ovechkin, sport, hockey, national hockey league (nhl)

Ovechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons

15:02 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / Geoff BurkeWashington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) lines up for a face-off against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Capital One Arena
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) lines up for a face-off against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Capital One Arena - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / Geoff Burke
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has repeated the NHL record of scoring 20 times or more in 17 seasons in a row, the National Hockey League said.
During the Saturday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal against the rival team. That was his 750th goal in NHL games and the 20th this season.
"Alex Ovechkin became the seventh player in NHL history to record 20 goals in 17 straight consecutive seasons," the NHL said on Twitter.
Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005.
