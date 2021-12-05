https://sputniknews.com/20211205/ovechkin-repeats-nhl-record-of-scoring-20-goals-in-17-consecutive-seasons-1091263727.html

Ovechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has repeated the NHL record of scoring 20 times or more...

During the Saturday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal against the rival team. That was his 750th goal in NHL games and the 20th this season.Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005.

