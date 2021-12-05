https://sputniknews.com/20211205/origin-of-water-on-earth-mystery-solved-1091264466.html

Origin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?

Origin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?

With oceans covering more than 70 percent of Earth’s surface, researchers have repeatedly scratched their heads trying to solve a mystery regarding the source... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Sun can now be seen as a major source of water on Earth, a new study has revealed.The study was conducted by a University of Glasgow-led international team of researchers, who suggested that solar radiation might have created water on the surface of dust grains carried on asteroids that smashed in to our planet billions of years ago.He explained in a statement that previous testing of “the isotopic ‘fingerprint’ of these asteroids found they, on average, didn’t match with the water found on Earth meaning there was at least one other unaccounted for source”.The professor added that their latest research “suggests the solar wind created water on the surface of tiny dust grains and this isotopically lighter water likely provided the remainder of the Earth’s water”.The scientists believe that that their new theory pertaining to the origin of Earth’s water may help astronauts to process fresh supplies of water “straight from the dust on a planet’s surface”, including that of the Moon.

