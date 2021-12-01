Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/massive-potentially-hazardous-asteroid-taller-than-chrysler-building-to-approach-earth-next-week-1091179155.html
Massive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
Massive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
Despite the asteroid’s formidable size, the odds of the space rock causing some sort of disastrous impact on our planet this month seem fairly negligible. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T16:23+0000
2021-12-01T16:23+0000
asteroid
earth
approach
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/25/1079272579_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93ddc6b097819bfb6b27f60885e82912.jpg
While there seems to be no shortage of sizeable space rocks whizzing past our planet these days, an asteroid impact with catastrophic consequences for life on Earth thankfully remains the premise of sci-fi disaster movies. Asteroid 4660 Nereus, which is expected to pass Earth’s orbit on 11 December, is also unlikely to hit us, despite being labelled a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) by NASA.Being 330 metres in diameter, which makes the asteroid taller than landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or Chrysler Building, 4660 Nereus will approach Earth at a distance of approximately 3.9 million kilometres. And while it appears to pose no immediate threat to our planet, its absolute magnitude (18.4, which is less than 22 – one of the requirements for being classified as PHA) and the distance it approaches our planet at (less than 0.05 astronomical units – another requirement) resulted in it being regarded as "potentially hazardous."Later in December, another asteroid measuring between 84 and 190 metres in diameter is expected to pass relatively close to Earth.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/scientists-capture-detailed-image-of-one-of-the-most-mysterious-asteroids-in-the-solar-system-1088923004.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/25/1079272579_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c645fc4e34b04db775944bab63160dbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asteroid, earth, approach, viral

Massive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week

16:23 GMT 01.12.2021
CC0 / / Asteroid and the Earth
Asteroid and the Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite the asteroid’s formidable size, the odds of the space rock causing some sort of disastrous impact on our planet this month seem fairly negligible.
While there seems to be no shortage of sizeable space rocks whizzing past our planet these days, an asteroid impact with catastrophic consequences for life on Earth thankfully remains the premise of sci-fi disaster movies.
Asteroid 4660 Nereus, which is expected to pass Earth’s orbit on 11 December, is also unlikely to hit us, despite being labelled a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) by NASA.
Being 330 metres in diameter, which makes the asteroid taller than landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or Chrysler Building, 4660 Nereus will approach Earth at a distance of approximately 3.9 million kilometres. And while it appears to pose no immediate threat to our planet, its absolute magnitude (18.4, which is less than 22 – one of the requirements for being classified as PHA) and the distance it approaches our planet at (less than 0.05 astronomical units – another requirement) resulted in it being regarded as "potentially hazardous."
2021 PH27 asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Scientists Capture Detailed Image of One of the Most Mysterious Asteroids in the Solar System
9 September, 16:53 GMT
Later in December, another asteroid measuring between 84 and 190 metres in diameter is expected to pass relatively close to Earth.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices
14:41 GMTAntony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
14:27 GMTRussia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam
14:22 GMTMeadows Claims in New Book That Trump Tested Positive for COVID Days Before 2020 Debate With Biden
14:17 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises