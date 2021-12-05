https://sputniknews.com/20211205/eus-borrell-says-brussels-working-to-forestall-conflict-between-russia-and-ukraine-1091263132.html

EU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine

ROME (Sputnik) - The European Union is making a diplomatic effort to prevent an escalation of tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, EU High... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

According to the EU official, at this stage, it is important to show Moscow "the range of possible outcomes."Over the past several weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in what they characterize as "aggressive actions" by Russia on their border. Moscow, for its part, has rejected the accusations by saying it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014 and the ongoing armed conflict in Donbas. In January 2015, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a statement calling Russia an "aggressor country." Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian party and calls them unacceptable.

