'Constitutional Outrage': Rayner Allies Accuse Keir Starmer of Trying to Scrap Deputy Leader Post

Allies of UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner are concerned over an alleged drive by Sir Keir Starmer's advisers to abolish her post, the Daily Mail has revealed.One of the sources argued that Starmer's purported push to nix Rayner's position indicates that the 59-year-old is "frightened" and "intimidated" by the Labour No 2.Moderate MPs, for their part, recalled that a few years ago, left-wing allies of then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also tried to remove the deputy job to get rid of then-post-holder Tom Watson who had repeatedly criticised Corbyn.The Daily Mail also cited an unnamed Labour source as saying that the so-called "nuclear option" of scrapping the deputy post was revived earlier in 2021. According to the insider, the idea was "very seriously" considered because "Keir would feel he had really tried to get on with Angie [Rayner] and it's proved impossible".Starmer's spokeswoman has, meanwhile, rejected allegations that there have been any discussions on removing the deputy leader post or plans to do so, according to the Daily Mail.The developments come amid reports that Rayner was unhappy about Starmer's reluctance to brief her on the details of last week's shakeup of the Shadow Cabinet.The Labour leader, in turn, assured reporters that "there is no personal issue between me and Angela", but offered no apology for not letting the deputy know about the reshuffle of his team.In last week's reshuffle, Yvette Cooper was made Shadow Home Secretary, David Lammy became Shadow Foreign Secretary, and Lisa Nandy was shifted to Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Secretary.Additionally, Wes Streeting received the job of Shadow Health Secretary, while Nick Thomas-Symonds and Ed Miliband were made Shadow Secretaries for International Trade and Climate Change, respectively.The shakeup is reportedly aimed at reinvigorating Starmer's top team ahead of the UK general election scheduled for May 2024.

