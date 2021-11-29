https://sputniknews.com/20211129/labour-cabinet-reshuffle-derails-deputy-leaders-tory-sleaze-agenda-1091109890.html
Labour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
Labour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has failed to overtake the governing Conservatives in the polls despite a series of scandals in government and allegations of... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T14:03+0000
2021-11-29T14:03+0000
2021-11-29T14:24+0000
united kingdom
britain
great britain
british labour party
jeremy corbyn
keir starmer
angela rayner
uk
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112244_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_69f7274569412d2cfd31939e6df0f5bf.jpg
Labour's deputy leader has been "blindsided" by an unexpected Cabinet reshuffle as she sought to keep the parliamentary "sleaze" issue alive.Angela Rayner's speech on the opposition party's demands for a ban on former ministers taking lobbying jobs was overshadowed by news from leader Sir Keir Starmer's office.Website LabourList said shadow Cabinet members were getting calls, telling them they had been sacked even as the speech was underway.Independent political commentator Paul Waugh said sources told him Rayner was "blindsided" by the news. "Six months ago I said again we need some consistency in how we’re approaching things and I want us to be seen as a government in waiting", she added.Speaking to LabourList, a friend of Rayner's compared the debacle to Starmer's botched attempt to sack her in the wake of the shock 6 May by-election defeat to the Tories in the formerly safe north-eastern seat of Hartlepool.Not waiting to be sacked, Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith tweeted her resignation from her post as shadow secretary for young people and democracy on Monday morning.Smith's stated reason for returning to the back benches was Starmer's refusal to lift the year-long suspension of former leader Jeremy Corbyn — whose candidacy in 2015 she backed — calling it "utterly unsustainable".She also criticised Starmer for failing to support a change away from the first-past-the-post system in general elections to one of proportional representation, a system which produces hung parliaments and coalition governments in the European nations which have adopted it.Rayner's spokesman said she was "grateful" for the work Smith had done for the party.Under Starmer's leadership, Labour has only managed to draw roughly level in the polls with Prime Minster Boris Johnson's Tories — despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a series of government scandals.
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/bojo-to-unveil-crackdown-on-crime-to-return-to-bread-and-butter-politics-amid-sleaze-row-report-1091062528.html
united kingdom
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112244_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7405e3670ed4194876c550d45524142.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
united kingdom, britain, great britain, british labour party, jeremy corbyn, keir starmer, angela rayner, uk, boris johnson
Labour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
14:03 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 29.11.2021)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has failed to overtake the governing Conservatives in the polls despite a series of scandals in government and allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Labour's deputy leader has been "blindsided" by an unexpected Cabinet reshuffle as she sought to keep the parliamentary "sleaze" issue alive.
Angela Rayner's
speech on the opposition party's demands for a ban on former ministers taking lobbying jobs
was overshadowed by news from leader Sir Keir Starmer's office.
Website LabourList said shadow Cabinet members were getting calls, telling them they had been sacked even as the speech was underway.
Independent political commentator Paul Waugh said sources told him Rayner was "blindsided" by the news.
“I don’t know the details of any reshuffle, I’ve been concentrating on the job I have been doing and I think that’s important", Rayner said in response to reporters' questions.
"Six months ago I said again we need some consistency in how we’re approaching things and I want us to be seen as a government in waiting", she added.
Speaking to LabourList
, a friend of Rayner's compared the debacle to Starmer's botched attempt to sack her
in the wake of the shock 6 May by-election defeat to the Tories in the formerly safe north-eastern seat of Hartlepool.
“Trying to sack Angela and make her the scapegoat for Hartlepool was stupid", the source said. "But doing a reshuffle when she’s literally on her feet giving a speech attacking the Tories for being corrupt is just plain offensive”.
Not waiting to be sacked, Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith tweeted her resignation from her post as shadow secretary for young people and democracy on Monday morning.
Smith's stated reason for returning to the back benches was Starmer's refusal to lift the year-long suspension
of former leader Jeremy Corbyn — whose candidacy in 2015 she backed — calling it "utterly unsustainable".
She also criticised Starmer for failing to support a change away from the first-past-the-post system in general elections to one of proportional representation, a system which produces hung parliaments and coalition governments in the European nations which have adopted it.
Rayner's spokesman said she was "grateful" for the work Smith had done for the party.
“My understanding is that Keir and Angela had a short conversation in between the media round and the speeches", he said. “I am not aware of the contents of that conversation but she wasn’t aware of the details of the reshuffle and she wasn’t consulted on the reshuffle".
Under Starmer's leadership, Labour has only managed to draw roughly level in the polls with Prime Minster Boris Johnson's Tories — despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a series of government scandals.