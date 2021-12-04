https://sputniknews.com/20211204/the-movement-must-continue-to-organize-between-elections-1091233518.html

The Movement Must Continue to Organize Between Elections

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the targeting of Eritrea’s sovereignty by imperialism for the sin of not having a relationship with AFRICOM, how western powers use trainings and covert operations to ensure that African militaries follow their dictates, and why it’s important to view the actions toward Eritrea and the Horn of Africa from an anti-imperialist lens.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Enes Kanter Freedom’s latest sinophobic anti-China grift that has gotten him much more attention in the media than on the basketball court, how Kanter’s so-called activism gives “shut up and dribble” a different spin conducive to the cold war drive on China, and the falsehoods put out by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and team owners about the owner-driven lockout.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of the new book “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity” to discuss the increasing number of migrants detained in private detention facilities by ICE despite Joe Biden’s promises to the contrary on the campaign trail, the inhumanity of placing immigrants in detention facilities, and the hurdles faced by immigrants going through the judicial system.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton, who you can follow on Twitter and Instagram @checktheweather to discuss Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill and the question of resource allocation to underserved communities, the opportunities missed by alternative political organizations between elections and the need for a movement outside of the two-party system, and the scuffle between Bone Thugz-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia during their Verzuz battle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

