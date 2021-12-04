https://sputniknews.com/20211204/democrats-praise-biden-for-two-cent-drop-in-gas-prices-1091235324.html
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T04:02+0000
2021-12-04T04:02+0000
2021-12-04T10:04+0000
u.s. supreme court
new jersey
ukraine
cnn
radio
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091235299_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c7c8cafdebf4f1dbbaa3e2922f845b.png
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron Variant, CNN, and Journalism IntegrityCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Abortion Laws in the Media, AOC, and Conservative News OutletsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about cancel culture, possible lockdowns, and trusted politicians. Ted talked about the low poll numbers for President Biden and Biden's approval rating on Covid-19. Ted spoke on the continuous resignations from the Vice President's office and what Democrats will do about the 2024 election.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about propaganda, news sources, and a vaccine ad for children. Carmine discussed the advertisement campaigns in New Jersey and neocon Republicans. Carmine spoke about the Alec Baldwin interview and the Darrell Brooks media coverage.Also, the House of Democrats is slammed for graphic thanking Biden for two cents drop in gas prices.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
new jersey
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091235299_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_df05c1afaa51f85ab4744a510403bf2b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
u.s. supreme court, new jersey, ukraine, cnn, radio, the backstory, аудио, radio
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
04:02 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 04.12.2021)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron Variant, CNN, and Journalism Integrity
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Abortion Laws in the Media, AOC, and Conservative News Outlets
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about cancel culture, possible lockdowns, and trusted politicians. Ted talked about the low poll numbers for President Biden and Biden's approval rating on Covid-19. Ted spoke on the continuous resignations from the Vice President's office and what Democrats will do about the 2024 election.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about propaganda, news sources, and a vaccine ad for children. Carmine discussed the advertisement campaigns in New Jersey and neocon Republicans. Carmine spoke about the Alec Baldwin interview and the Darrell Brooks media coverage.
Also, the House of Democrats is slammed for graphic thanking Biden for two cents drop in gas prices.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com