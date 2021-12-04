Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron Variant, CNN, and Journalism IntegrityCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Abortion Laws in the Media, AOC, and Conservative News OutletsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about cancel culture, possible lockdowns, and trusted politicians. Ted talked about the low poll numbers for President Biden and Biden's approval rating on Covid-19. Ted spoke on the continuous resignations from the Vice President's office and what Democrats will do about the 2024 election.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about propaganda, news sources, and a vaccine ad for children. Carmine discussed the advertisement campaigns in New Jersey and neocon Republicans. Carmine spoke about the Alec Baldwin interview and the Darrell Brooks media coverage.Also, the House of Democrats is slammed for graphic thanking Biden for two cents drop in gas prices.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices

04:02 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 04.12.2021)
Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron Variant, CNN, and Journalism Integrity
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Abortion Laws in the Media, AOC, and Conservative News Outlets
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about cancel culture, possible lockdowns, and trusted politicians. Ted talked about the low poll numbers for President Biden and Biden's approval rating on Covid-19. Ted spoke on the continuous resignations from the Vice President's office and what Democrats will do about the 2024 election.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about propaganda, news sources, and a vaccine ad for children. Carmine discussed the advertisement campaigns in New Jersey and neocon Republicans. Carmine spoke about the Alec Baldwin interview and the Darrell Brooks media coverage.
Also, the House of Democrats is slammed for graphic thanking Biden for two cents drop in gas prices.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
