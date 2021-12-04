https://sputniknews.com/20211204/democrats-praise-biden-for-two-cent-drop-in-gas-prices-1091235324.html

Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices

Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T04:02+0000

2021-12-04T04:02+0000

2021-12-04T10:04+0000

u.s. supreme court

new jersey

ukraine

cnn

radio

the backstory

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091235299_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c7c8cafdebf4f1dbbaa3e2922f845b.png

Democrats Praise Biden for Two Cent Drop in Gas Prices On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the WHO chief urging people not to panic over the Omicron variant, and the U.S. reportedly plans to deliver Javelin missiles to Ukraine.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron Variant, CNN, and Journalism IntegrityCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Abortion Laws in the Media, AOC, and Conservative News OutletsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about cancel culture, possible lockdowns, and trusted politicians. Ted talked about the low poll numbers for President Biden and Biden's approval rating on Covid-19. Ted spoke on the continuous resignations from the Vice President's office and what Democrats will do about the 2024 election.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about propaganda, news sources, and a vaccine ad for children. Carmine discussed the advertisement campaigns in New Jersey and neocon Republicans. Carmine spoke about the Alec Baldwin interview and the Darrell Brooks media coverage.Also, the House of Democrats is slammed for graphic thanking Biden for two cents drop in gas prices.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

new jersey

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

u.s. supreme court, new jersey, ukraine, cnn, radio, the backstory, аудио, radio