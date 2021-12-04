https://sputniknews.com/20211204/chinese-yutu-2-rover-to-study-mysterious-cube-shaped-object-on-moon-report-says-1091244627.html

Chinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says

In January 2019, China became the first nation to land a rover on the far side of the Moon. Over the past three years, the space exploration vehicle has... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

China's Yutu-2 rover will study a mysterious cube-shaped object that it previously discovered on the Moon, Andrew Jones, a journalist, who has been covering Beijing’s space programme for several years, wrote on his social media. On 3 December, he posted pictures captured by the rover in the Von Kármán crater on the far side of the Moon. One of them shows a bizarre object that Chinese astronomers have dubbed a "mystery house".The journalist jokingly wrote that the object is not the black monolith seen in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film "2001: A Space Odyssey" or the work of aliens. The rover will get closer to the mysterious object in order to study it, Mr Jones wrote.This is not the first time that the lunar rover has made enigmatic discoveries. In February 2019, a month after it landed on the Moon, Yutu-2 has stumbled upon a mysterious gel-like substance, which Chinese astronomers suspect appeared as a result of the impact of meteorites on the lunar surface.The Yutu-2 rover and Chang'e-4 lander are now into their 37th lunar day of activities. They have already measured the chemical composition of lunar rocks and soils, carried out low-frequency radio astronomical observations using a radio telescope, as well as studied cosmic rays. In addition, the space exploration vehicles will study the evolution of coronal mass ejections between the Sun and the Earth.

