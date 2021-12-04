Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/chinese-yutu-2-rover-to-study-mysterious-cube-shaped-object-on-moon-report-says-1091244627.html
Chinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says
Chinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says
In January 2019, China became the first nation to land a rover on the far side of the Moon. Over the past three years, the space exploration vehicle has... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T13:29+0000
2021-12-04T13:29+0000
tech
china
space exploration
moon
lunar probe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/38/1072343879_0:258:3001:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6d0a3543509295c4e7b2e906741d5d.jpg
China's Yutu-2 rover will study a mysterious cube-shaped object that it previously discovered on the Moon, Andrew Jones, a journalist, who has been covering Beijing’s space programme for several years, wrote on his social media. On 3 December, he posted pictures captured by the rover in the Von Kármán crater on the far side of the Moon. One of them shows a bizarre object that Chinese astronomers have dubbed a "mystery house".The journalist jokingly wrote that the object is not the black monolith seen in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film "2001: A Space Odyssey" or the work of aliens. The rover will get closer to the mysterious object in order to study it, Mr Jones wrote.This is not the first time that the lunar rover has made enigmatic discoveries. In February 2019, a month after it landed on the Moon, Yutu-2 has stumbled upon a mysterious gel-like substance, which Chinese astronomers suspect appeared as a result of the impact of meteorites on the lunar surface.The Yutu-2 rover and Chang'e-4 lander are now into their 37th lunar day of activities. They have already measured the chemical composition of lunar rocks and soils, carried out low-frequency radio astronomical observations using a radio telescope, as well as studied cosmic rays. In addition, the space exploration vehicles will study the evolution of coronal mass ejections between the Sun and the Earth.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/38/1072343879_30:0:2969:2204_1920x0_80_0_0_e35bf1d896c218b3ff761ec93e9e24a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, china, space exploration, moon, lunar probe

Chinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says

13:29 GMT 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / China National Space Administration/Xinhua News AgencyIn this photo provided Jan. 12, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, the rover Yutu-2 is seen in a photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019
In this photo provided Jan. 12, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, the rover Yutu-2 is seen in a photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
In January 2019, China became the first nation to land a rover on the far side of the Moon. Over the past three years, the space exploration vehicle has conducted more than a dozen tests and made several exciting discoveries.
China's Yutu-2 rover will study a mysterious cube-shaped object that it previously discovered on the Moon, Andrew Jones, a journalist, who has been covering Beijing’s space programme for several years, wrote on his social media. On 3 December, he posted pictures captured by the rover in the Von Kármán crater on the far side of the Moon. One of them shows a bizarre object that Chinese astronomers have dubbed a "mystery house".
The journalist jokingly wrote that the object is not the black monolith seen in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film "2001: A Space Odyssey" or the work of aliens. The rover will get closer to the mysterious object in order to study it, Mr Jones wrote.
This is not the first time that the lunar rover has made enigmatic discoveries. In February 2019, a month after it landed on the Moon, Yutu-2 has stumbled upon a mysterious gel-like substance, which Chinese astronomers suspect appeared as a result of the impact of meteorites on the lunar surface.

The Yutu-2 rover and Chang'e-4 lander are now into their 37th lunar day of activities. They have already measured the chemical composition of lunar rocks and soils, carried out low-frequency radio astronomical observations using a radio telescope, as well as studied cosmic rays. In addition, the space exploration vehicles will study the evolution of coronal mass ejections between the Sun and the Earth.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMTNo Coronavirus, No Moon Landing: Survey Shows High Trust in Conspiracy Theories in Italy
13:42 GMTAt Least One Dead, 41 Suffer Burn Injuries After Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts
13:29 GMTChinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says
13:15 GMTPrince William Had Secret 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears, Lauren Bush, New Book Claims
13:15 GMTNot Quite a Shot in the Arm: Italian Anti-Vaxxer Sports Fake Limb in Attempt to Get COVID Cert
12:46 GMTToo Much Thinking: Jean-Claude Juncker Reveals What Perturbed Him About Angela Merkel
12:17 GMTMedics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination
12:15 GMTBitcoin Drops to Lowest Value Since September Amid Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence
12:06 GMTErdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export Products
11:38 GMTThe Original Takes It All: ABBA Sues UK Cover Band Over Trademark Infringement, Media Says
11:33 GMTBrazil's Supreme Court Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro's Unverified Claims About COVID Jabs' Side-Effect
11:18 GMTMass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
11:16 GMTTwitter Erupts as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Scripts History by Bagging All 10 Wickets Against India
11:04 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
11:00 GMTMaxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
10:58 GMTMedia Reveals Reason Why Employees Are Leaving VP Kamala Harris' Office
10:43 GMTWatch People Fleeing Clouds of Smoke and Ash as Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
10:31 GMTTwo Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
10:20 GMTUS Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTWHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022