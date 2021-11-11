Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/earth-could-face-internet-apocalypse-due-to-cannibal-solar-storms-scientists-warn-1090658018.html
Earth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn
Earth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn
The phenomena named by the scientists "space weather" can affect Earth in a variety of ways: from creating fascinating light shows like auroral displays, to... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T14:00+0000
2021-11-11T14:00+0000
tech
climate
space
earth
solar storm
geomagnetic storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/55/1079735535_0:7:1200:682_1920x0_80_0_0_067d2f9b864411fe8f847a8d99642701.png
Earth can brace itself for solar storms "cannibalising" one another to hit the planet in the upcoming four years, scientists have estimated.Several major geomagnetic storms hit Earth in early November, shortly after Halloween, and they are regarded by scientists as indicators of the current stage of the Sun's cycle.Such storms originate in what is known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are bunches of solar material - essentially clouds of plasma gas with magnetic fields - that are burst out by the Sun from time to time. These clouds do not always combine well with the Earth's magnetic fields, which is what causes geomagnetic storms.Sometimes CMEs can grow as they travel from the Sun to the Earth - something that space researchers call "cannibalising".The size of a CME and the way interacts with the planet's magnetic field determines the effect of the resulting geomagnetic storm, and if the CME is big enough, the consequences can be worrying.In part, they can affect essential infrastructures on Earth, such as satellite networks, power grids, and aeroplane communication systems. But the outcome of a solar storm strong enough could even lead to what was described in one study as an "Internet apocalypse" that could keep a major part of humanity offline for weeks or even months.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/major-magnetic-storm-on-sun-set-to-bombard-earth-saturday-scientists-warn-1090319911.html
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/55/1079735535_142:0:1059:688_1920x0_80_0_0_13cdc2e1a30e906203bc4f6d67578d4c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, climate, space, earth, solar storm, geomagnetic storm

Earth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn

14:00 GMT 11.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/NASA GoddardA Decade of Sun
A Decade of Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/NASA Goddard
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The phenomena named by the scientists "space weather" can affect Earth in a variety of ways: from creating fascinating light shows like auroral displays, to actually causing damage to satellite infrastructure.
Earth can brace itself for solar storms "cannibalising" one another to hit the planet in the upcoming four years, scientists have estimated.

"The last several years really we've had very little activity, as is the case during solar minimum, but now we're ramping up and ramping up quite fast into the next solar cycle maximum, which we expect in 2025", Bill Murtagh, a programme coordinator at the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told Space.

Several major geomagnetic storms hit Earth in early November, shortly after Halloween, and they are regarded by scientists as indicators of the current stage of the Sun's cycle.

"We're seeing the increase in activity that one would expect with this rise in the solar cycle", Murtagh said. "This is kind of our awakening phase".

Such storms originate in what is known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are bunches of solar material - essentially clouds of plasma gas with magnetic fields - that are burst out by the Sun from time to time. These clouds do not always combine well with the Earth's magnetic fields, which is what causes geomagnetic storms.
Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Major Magnetic Storm on Sun to ‘Bombard’ Earth on Saturday, Scientists Warn
29 October, 15:54 GMT
Sometimes CMEs can grow as they travel from the Sun to the Earth - something that space researchers call "cannibalising".
The size of a CME and the way interacts with the planet's magnetic field determines the effect of the resulting geomagnetic storm, and if the CME is big enough, the consequences can be worrying.
In part, they can affect essential infrastructures on Earth, such as satellite networks, power grids, and aeroplane communication systems. But the outcome of a solar storm strong enough could even lead to what was described in one study as an "Internet apocalypse" that could keep a major part of humanity offline for weeks or even months.

“Since CMEs often originate in magnetically active regions near sunspots, a larger number of sunspots will increase the probability of a powerful CME. If this estimate proves accurate, it will also significantly increase the probability of a large-scale event in this decade”, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi from the University of California, Irvine and VMware Research said.

010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:03 GMTRussia Successfully Tests 'Space Radiation Shield'
14:00 GMTEarth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn
14:00 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video
13:49 GMTChinese E-Commerce Giant to Accept Digital Yuan During Singles' Day Sale in Major E-Currency Test
13:47 GMTQueen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says
13:41 GMTHoney Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets
13:32 GMTDelhi Declaration Showcases India's Ability to Shape Regional Discourse on Afghanistan: Professor
13:18 GMTMan Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad
13:11 GMT'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
13:05 GMTLukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis
13:03 GMTIndian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
13:02 GMTPentagon Doesn't 'Have Whole Number' on Family Members of US Servicemen Remaining in Afghanistan
12:17 GMTRussia Slams Back Over US Warning Against Making 'Mistake' in Ukraine Amid Alleged Military Buildup
12:12 GMTYikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa
12:08 GMT'Epitome of Russianness': World Marks 200 Years of Legendary Russian Author Fyodor Dostoevsky
11:50 GMTRussia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11:47 GMTPoland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
11:40 GMTGeoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
11:02 GMTHunter Biden Snaps Back at Journalist Who Asked Him About 'Laptop From Hell'