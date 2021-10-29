https://sputniknews.com/20211029/major-magnetic-storm-on-sun-set-to-bombard-earth-saturday-scientists-warn-1090319911.html

Major Magnetic Storm on Sun to ‘Bombard’ Earth on Saturday, Scientists Warn

Major Magnetic Storm on Sun to ‘Bombard’ Earth on Saturday, Scientists Warn

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm warning Friday in the wake of a powerful... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T15:54+0000

2021-10-29T15:54+0000

2021-10-29T16:53+0000

solar

radiation

sun

solar storm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090317888_0:168:768:600_1920x0_80_0_0_bb0830861b4578428b18a9c08a640720.png

Thursday’s massive X-class flare eruption on the Sun is expected to reach Earth Saturday, and could wreak havoc on a range of manmade solar radiation-sensitive devices, the X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun Lab at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Physics has warned.Researchers explained that nearly all of the flares were recorded in one area of the sun, known as region number 2887, where powerful emissions of magnetic fields and the formation of about 30 sunspots took place earlier in the week.Pointing to the Sun’s current position, estimated by scientists to be near the low point of the solar cycle of magnetic activity (which means that the star is not supposed to be able to produce extremely large flares), the Lab characterized the flaring witnessed Thursday as “unusually large.”The X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun Lab warned that Earth should brace for “almost the maximum impact that a flash of such force can inflict,” and pointed out that since Thursday, Earth-based space monitoring instrumentation has already picked up streams of highly charged particles ejected by the Sun bombarding the planet’s atmosphere.Scientists expect the plasma clouds to hit the atmosphere at about 800 km per second, with its impact “launching large magnetic storms on a planetary scale,” and Earth affected by the bombardment for about one-and-a-half to two days, “during which time it will probably experience almost continuous geomagnetic disturbances of varying intensity.”The Lab noted that the storm may result in the need to correct voltage in various electrical systems, and cause an accumulation of surface charges on orbiting spacecraft, potentially causing them to drift from their orbits. The latter, plus the flare’s impact on radio waves, could in turn lead to interruptions in satellite navigation, and low frequency radio-based navigation, as well as HF radio-based communication.Dr. Sergei Kuzin, the X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun Lab’s chief scientist, says that the power of a geomagnetic storm as it affects our planet is not directly correlated to the strength of the solar flare, but depends on a range of factors including the flare’s impulse, and the solar plasma’s magnetic configuration.The academic noted that animals which may be affected more seriously by the solar storm than humans include as migratory birds, who determine their routes on the basis of magnetic fields.Earlier Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a “G3 [Strong] geomagnetic storm watch” for 30 October, indicating that power systems, spacecraft and radio and navigation equipment may be affected, causing voltage irregularities, false alarms on some protection devices, orientation problems for spacecraft, and a supercharged Aurora Borealis visible in states as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon. The watchdog expects a G2 (moderate) storm to continue on 31 October.The magnetic field generated by the perpetual sloshing around of hot molten metal around Earth’s iron core generally protects us against solar storms and bursts of deadly solar rays.In 2019, scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were forced to update the coordinates of the magnetic North Pole ahead of schedule after discovering that it was moving away from the Canadian Arctic and toward Russia’s Siberia at an alarming rate. The find prompted some scientists to speculate that the magnetic north and south poles may be preparing to flip – an eventuality that could lead to a temporary, but potentially catastrophic, weakening of the magnetic field.Even under ordinary conditions, with the magnetic field intact, humanity remains vulnerable to sudden bursts of powerful solar radiation. In 2011, US academics warned that a repeat of a solar storm similar to that which hit Earth in 1859 could cause as much as two trillion dollars in initial damage, knocking out power grids, satellites, navigations systems and other sensitive manmade technologies.

https://sputniknews.com/20211009/earths-inner-core-isnt-solid-after-all-claims-new-study-1089792283.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/earths-magnetic-field-may-be-reversing-due-to-remains-of-ancient-planet-scientists-warn-1089094074.html

https://sputniknews.com

CountTo5Manual Expect massive earthquakes in next few days then.. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

solar, radiation, sun, solar storm