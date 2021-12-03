Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/uk-labour-partys-biggest-funder-to-slash-donations-in-favour-of-union-campaigns--1091218125.html
UK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
UK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham took over from Len McCluskey in August, vowing to “completely refocus” the union, and promising she would be “a general... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T06:48+0000
2021-12-03T06:48+0000
labour party
unite union
jeremy corbyn
sadiq khan
keir starmer
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/27/1078062771_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_c7fdd581cc625415c3aa6ffc4d829999.jpg
The UK Labour Party is facing a significant cut to its funding, as Unite the Union has announced it will slash political donations to the party. According to Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, interviewed by The Guardian, the money will be funneled into union campaigns. She acknowledged that Britain’s biggest private sector union and Labour’s biggest contributor would still pay £1 million ($1.3 mln) in affiliation fees, adding: Graham, who took over Len McCluskey in August and was being interviewed after her first 100 days at the post, also weighed in on the shake-up that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer carried out on Monday. While few posts had been left untouched, she dismissed the reshuffle as “white noise” and said it was “not a good signal” for the party to sendby not having a shadow secretary of state for employment rights and protections. McCluskey, the previous leader of Unite, and a staunch supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, had already cut donations to to Labour since Keir Starmer took over in spring 2020. According to Graham, Unite’s money would be invested in campaigns that would now “set the pace” for Labour to follow. She did not clarify to what extent the funding would be cut. Sharon Graham touted the Scottish government’s proposal for a national care service to reform social care as the kind of cause that Unite would campaign for.Graham voiced her support for devolution, saying Westminster was not a “font of everything” and “pace-setting [policies]” could be effective in influencing UK-wide policy. Graham, who had not attended the Labour Party conference in Brighton in September, claimed her priority was focusing on current industrial disputes. She said that she had met Keir Starmer, but lamented Westminster’s obsession with issues such as whether there was “tax [cut] on champagne” during the budget. According to Unite’s general secretary, this showed how out of touch politicians could be with reality.When Graham had taken on the new role, she vowed to “completely refocus” the union. “I will be a general secretary for the workers, for my members,” she had said. A Labour source was cited as saying:Graham criticized London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan over the weekend for denouncing a tube strike that had caused “widespread disruption for millions of Londoners.” Train drivers had been protesting aspects of the re-launch of the Night Tube, set to resume a 24-hour service on the Victoria and Central lines, cancelled earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic. Graham tweeted that workers were “turning away” when a “Labour mayor attacks workers.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/ins-and-outs-of-labour-leader-starmers-front-bench-shake-up-1091113330.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/27/1078062771_56:0:945:667_1920x0_80_0_0_4c355e24f897384789eadd51d958cae1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
labour party, unite union, jeremy corbyn, sadiq khan, keir starmer, uk

UK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns

06:48 GMT 03.12.2021
© Photo : The Labour Party/facebookUK labour party
UK labour party - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Photo : The Labour Party/facebook
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham took over from Len McCluskey in August, vowing to “completely refocus” the union, and promising she would be “a general secretary for the workers, for my members”.
The UK Labour Party is facing a significant cut to its funding, as Unite the Union has announced it will slash political donations to the party.
According to Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, interviewed by The Guardian, the money will be funneled into union campaigns.

“… There’s a lot of other money that we use from our political fund where, actually, I’m not sure we’re getting the best value for it,” said Graham.

She acknowledged that Britain’s biggest private sector union and Labour’s biggest contributor would still pay £1 million ($1.3 mln) in affiliation fees, adding:
“The fact that I am being quite robust is because Labour needs to talk about workers, needs to defend workers and needs to defend communities.”
Graham, who took over Len McCluskey in August and was being interviewed after her first 100 days at the post, also weighed in on the shake-up that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer carried out on Monday.
Prime Minister's Questions session in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Ins and Outs of Labour Leader Starmer's Front Bench Shake-Up
29 November, 20:23 GMT
While few posts had been left untouched, she dismissed the reshuffle as “white noise” and said it was “not a good signal” for the party to sendby not having a shadow secretary of state for employment rights and protections.
McCluskey, the previous leader of Unite, and a staunch supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, had already cut donations to to Labour since Keir Starmer took over in spring 2020. According to Graham, Unite’s money would be invested in campaigns that would now “set the pace” for Labour to follow. She did not clarify to what extent the funding would be cut.
© Photo : YouTube/ Unite Work Voice Pay Sharon Graham
Sharon Graham - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Sharon Graham
© Photo : YouTube/ Unite Work Voice Pay
Sharon Graham touted the Scottish government’s proposal for a national care service to reform social care as the kind of cause that Unite would campaign for.
“If we can get in a national care service in Scotland, if we can drive that through, then let’s put the resource in Scotland, let’s get some campaigning going on there properly,” she said.
Graham voiced her support for devolution, saying Westminster was not a “font of everything” and “pace-setting [policies]” could be effective in influencing UK-wide policy.
Graham, who had not attended the Labour Party conference in Brighton in September, claimed her priority was focusing on current industrial disputes. She said that she had met Keir Starmer, but lamented Westminster’s obsession with issues such as whether there was “tax [cut] on champagne” during the budget.
According to Unite’s general secretary, this showed how out of touch politicians could be with reality.
“I don’t know what world they’re living in, but [they] don’t live in the one in I’m living in, because [in] the one I’m inhabiting, people are frightened. They feel that they don’t know what’s happening next. They are angry. They are in pain. And the idea that the politicians can’t get their act together and start talking about what to do about it I find outrageous,” she said.
When Graham had taken on the new role, she vowed to “completely refocus” the union. “I will be a general secretary for the workers, for my members,” she had said.
A Labour source was cited as saying:
“Relationships with the unions are good.. Unions have always funded campaigns and causes for their memberships.”
Graham criticized London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan over the weekend for denouncing a tube strike that had caused “widespread disruption for millions of Londoners.” Train drivers had been protesting aspects of the re-launch of the Night Tube, set to resume a 24-hour service on the Victoria and Central lines, cancelled earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Graham tweeted that workers were “turning away” when a “Labour mayor attacks workers.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection
04:04 GMT'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach