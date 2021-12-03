Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/i-knows-its-not-me-alec-baldwin-says-hes-not-to-blame-for-fatal-rust-shooting-1091214624.html
'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
American actor Alec Baldwin recently sat down for an in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in which the pair discussed a variety of topics... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
rust, abc news, alec baldwin, fatal shooting

'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

04:04 GMT 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / Brent N. ClarkeActor Alec Baldwin attends the screening for "Framing John DeLorean" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in New York.
Actor Alec Baldwin attends the screening for Framing John DeLorean during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
American actor Alec Baldwin recently sat down for an in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in which the pair discussed a variety of topics regarding the fatal "Rust" shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The interview aired on Thursday.
Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken out on the fatal shooting that took place on the set of his film "Rust," underscoring that he has nothing to hide and does not feel guilty about the incident.
"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," the actor said in his first TV interview since the October shooting. "If I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself."
The Thursday-aired interview saw Baldwin sift through the series of events that took place moments before Hutchins' death, explaining at one point that the cinematographer had directed him to point the gun in her direction.
“This is a marking rehearsal,” he said. “She’s next to the camera. The camera is here. She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the angle. I draw the gun out – the gun wasn’t meant to be fired in that angle.”

“I’m not shooting to camera lens. I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which turned out to be below her armpit," he noted. "But we kept doing this…. I start to cock the gun. She said, just ‘cheat it down, could you see that, could you see that.’ I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

The actor went on to relay to Stephanopoulos that he had no idea that Hutchins' had been shot, and that he had believed she was experiencing a heart attack or similar ailment when she collapsed to the ground.

“No one could understand – did she have a heart attack? The idea that there was a live bullet in the gun did not occur,” he reiterated.

Baldwin indicated that he wasn't aware that she had been injured for another 45 minutes, with him only finding out that the shot had been fatal once he was interviewed by law enforcement officials several hours later.
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Alec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
1 December, 21:29 GMT
While Baldwin stressed that he didn't care if the October shooting ended his career, he did emphasize that he remained seriously concerned about how live ammunition wound up on the set. "Where did that bullet come from?" he posed.
“I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don't know,” Baldwin said. “But I'm all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again.”
To date, no charges have been filed as a result of the shooting, but Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has indicated that "all options are on the table at this point." Baldwin stated during the interview that insiders have told him it's "highly unlikely" he would face any charges over the killing.
Production for "Rust" has remained shuttered since the October shooting. The incident has since renewed focus on safety measures for production crew and actors, with some individuals, including wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, vowing to stick to only props and CGI techniques to fill in for any weapons.
